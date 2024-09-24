Commentary: Battleground voters agree, ‘Democrat party’ tops the list as ‘biggest enemy’ of America

See also, “A new American Thinker/Rasmussen Reports poll out of Pennsylvania yields fascinating results” and “A new American Thinker/Rasmussen Reports poll in Georgia has Trump leading” both by Andrea Widburg.

Finally! Americans have found some common ground, and in two battleground states no less! From Mark Mitchell at Rasmussen Reports comes this:

Voters in 2 battleground states now agree.



Democrats are now the #1 enemy facing America, selected out of a list of:

Iran

China

Russia

Democrats

Republicans



Numbers coming shortly. — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@Mark_R_Mitchell) September 23, 2024

Democrats really are the party of unity… but not exactly in the way they purport to be.

Between September 19 and September 22, American Thinker and Rasmussen Reports conducted a poll across some of the states with the tightest margins between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, also known as the battleground states, and one figure is strikingly incriminating for the Democrats.

As Mitchell points out, when given all the very obvious external threats to America, voters are most fretful about what’s lurking on the inside. Without other information, one might think it’s the more than ten million illegal aliens roaming the nation, especially after what we’ve seen happen in Aurora, Colorado, as well as too many high profile stories of migrant gang violence and crime. But that’s not what’s worrying most voters in these battleground locales… it’s the Democrat party! What a damning revelation.

The question asked by AT/Rasmussen was this: “Who is the biggest enemy America currently faces, Iran, China, Russia, the Democrat party, the Republican party, or domestic extremists?”

Here’s what the Georgia survey revealed, polling 1,152 likely voters:

Iran: 5%

China: 19%

Russia: 14%

Democrat Party: 26%

Republican Party: 15%

Domestic Extremists: 12%

Not sure: 10%

And, from Pennsylvania, a survey which included 1,202 likely voters:

Iran: 7%

China: 20%

Russia: 11%

Democrat Party: 25%

Republican Party: 19%

Domestic Extremists: 13%

Not sure: 5%

Despite all the “Russian collusion” rhetoric with its multimillion-dollar advertising campaign from the airwaves and the halls of Congress, despite the very real threat of a well-financed Iranian regime, hellbent on the destruction of America and Israel, despite the obvious peril that Chinese-owned farmland poses to the supply of food in this nation, and despite very real domestic extremists, like the “transgenders” who massacre school children, voters identify Democrats as a greater enemy to America.

Interestingly enough, both sets of voters agreed that China was the next greatest threat, followed by… the Republican Party. And, I can’t quite tell if we can chalk that up to Democrats believing the mainstream media “Trump is literally Hitler” line, or staunch conservatives like myself, who look at the two-party system as a uniparty illusion—arguably, this is even more of a condemnation of the Democrats if people are upset with the Republican Party because it’s too progressive..

Either way, what we do know is that voters don’t view the political leadership as trustworthy stewards of political power.

