Colorado cops crack down on migrant apartment gangs and ICE confirms they’re illegal aliens, admitted under Biden-Harris

There’s a new chapter in the saga of the Colorado apartment complexes that have been overrun, and de facto seized, by gang members who are suspected to be illegal aliens; they are in fact illegal aliens, part of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua cartel, and admitted to the United States by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, confirmed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after four of the criminals were recently arrested.

For some of the earlier developments, see an essay I wrote on the viral video of heavily armed gang members caught on a doorbell camera, and a follow-up item I penned about Colorado governor Jared Polis’s insistence that the narrative was all just a figment of wild, conspiracy theorist, Republican “imaginations.”

If these shady, gun-toting villains were all just in our heads, then who in the world was arrested?

Here’s the latest, from a report out at Fox News yesterday:

ICE confirms Aurora, Colorado gang members are in the United States illegally, released by Biden admin Four Venezuelan national members of the Tren de Aragua gang arrested in Colorado have been confirmed as illegal aliens, per a statement from an ICE spokesperson to Fox News. The Venezuelan nationals, ranging in ages from 19 through 24, all crossed the southern border through Texas illegally in 2022 and 2023, under the Biden administration. All four are now in ICE custody. The four were arrested after a shooting which occurred near Nome Street Apartments, one of the apartment buildings in Aurora which had been overtaken by armed members of Tren de Aragua.

I thought we had gun laws on the books to make society safer? How in the world did criminals obtain firearms? Did they *gasp* ignore those laws and sow violence anyway? After illegally breaking into the nation, who could have ever predicted that they might not respect the rule of law and American statutes?

All four men were previously apprehended crossing the border, and were subsequently turned loose into our interior; since the Biden-Harris regime is directly responsible for inviting these criminals and then letting them go, I think they should be held personally liable for the crimes committed, as accessories.

As the article also notes, the four men in question were arrested after a shooting—were they quietly taken into custody, or did they get the same pre-dawn no-knock raid to which American citizens are all too often treated, like those who breathed near the Capitol building on January 6th, or prayed outside an abortion mill? Something tells me it’s the former, as I never saw any law enforcement raids despite all the video evidence, an admission from the Aurora mayor that gang members had in fact seized properties and were menacing the complexes, and firsthand accounts from residents.

What took them so long? Was it the rumors that Hells Angels were on their way to sort things out?

They nabbed four? How many millions to go?

Bring back Trump and Make America Bordered Again.

Image generated by AI.