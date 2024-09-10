Citizen journalist pokes around the DMV in Springfield, OH and wonders how the Haitians are getting driver’s licenses but can’t actually drive

As the story unfolds, it seems as though Haitian migrants can’t be trusted around house cats, in the public parks, or apparently, behind the wheel of a car. Watch the video below, from Tyler Oliveria, as he interviews residents of Springfield, Ohio, and pokes around the DMV:

🚨 BREAKING:

SPRINGFIELD, OHIO UPDATE



Locals say the 20,000+ Haitians cannot drive and believe they pose a threat to public safety. No one knows how they are getting driver's licenses and cars so quickly despite them seemingly having no understanding of traffic laws.



With… pic.twitter.com/jGMmbkgSxz — Tyler Oliveira (@tyleraloevera) September 10, 2024

On a scale of 1–10, this Springfielder gives the Haitians a -10, saying the Haitian migrants are “horrible” drivers—but somehow, they’re getting licenses… I wonder if that has anything to do with the Democrats wanting people to have licenses so they can vote? Ohio offers online voter registration, which requires only five simple things:

Ohio driver’s license or Ohio identification card number

Name

Date of Birth

Address

Last four digits of your Social Security number

Now, as you might recall, Kamala Harris explained that she and Joe Biden had granted Temporary Protected Status to over 100,000 Haitian migrants during their administration, which is still ongoing; according to the Social Security Administration, noncitizens with TPS “are generally issued an EAD,” or an Employment Authorization Document. With an EAD, the SSA also acknowledges that a noncitizen can get a SSN–and boom, a noncitizen suddenly has the ability to register to vote.

Also worth noting is the DMV worker’s hesitation when asked if the Haitians are taking the same tests as American citizens, before stating that she’s not “allowed to answer” the question; it’s pretty condemning.

But while in Springfield, Oliveira discovered there’s much more to the story, like an American veteran who’s been denied government benefits while Haitians take his place, and a local law enforcement officer who, when asked to make an “observation” on the split between Haitians and Springfielders showing up for licenses, suggests a “nine-to-one” figure favoring the former:

🚨 BREAKING:

SPRINGFIELD, OHIO UPDATE



American veteran DENIED Medicaid and forced to pay out of his own pocket while long lines of Haitian immigrants get in line to receive Child Care, Cash, SNAP, Medicaid, and other FREE benefits paid for you by you:

the American taxpayer.… pic.twitter.com/EFOn9qDx4E — Tyler Oliveira (@tyleraloevera) September 10, 2024

This cop says the split is “nine-to-one” until later in the afternoon, when more Springfielders show up—any speculation as to why that might be? I’ve got a guess… because the Springfielders are working, earning those dollars that are supplying the translators, and the driving manuals in French, and staffing the DMV, and every other government office to which these Haitians are flocking.

Here’s what else Oliveria found:

🚨BREAKING:

SPRINGFIELD, OHIO UPDATE



Homeless woman OUTRAGED over not receiving any help from local government while the 20,000+ Haitians get EVERYTHING for free and are their #1 priority…



She claims the Haitians call their EBT

card the “magic money card” because it never… pic.twitter.com/I89v9yKXWU — Tyler Oliveira (@tyleraloevera) September 10, 2024

And this:

🚨 BREAKING:

SPRINGFIELD, OHIO UPDATE



Elderly woman who has lived here her entire life says: “Everybody wants to make this a race issue. It’s NOT a race issue. It’s culture. Accountability. And it’s respect.”



“If you can’t speak the language or read the language: why are… pic.twitter.com/uLfdYZcdb3 — Tyler Oliveira (@tyleraloevera) September 10, 2024

I guarantee few people would have a problem with Haitian migrants if Haitian migrants took great pains to learn the language, get off welfare, stop using a “magic money card,” and adopted American values, and assimilated to the American way of life.

As a commenter queried, “What kind of government puts illegals ahead of its own citizens? Put the whole Dem party on trial.”

I unequivocally agree.

Image generated by AI.