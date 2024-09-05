Black America: You’ve been played!

Since LBJ’s Great Society legislation was passed in 1964, the black community has been a consistent Democrat voting bloc, voting between 90 and 95% Democrat every four or so years.

By percentage, this is one of the largest voting blocs of the Democrat party, which has always struck me as counterintuitive, as the plight of the black community generally has deteriorated in the 60-year period since.

Black share of home ownership has declined. The education “system” in predominantly black communities is abysmal and getting worse. One-parent households have risen 15% to 73%, resulting in increased drug addiction, alcoholism, and crime. The “dream” for many black Americans has remained elusive.

The one thing, though, that black households could count on was the Democrat party rolling around every three and half years and making promises that “if you vote for us, this time, things will be better. We promise.”

It appears this cycle that the Democrat party is taking the black vote for granted, as it expands the sops it is dishing out for their new favorite people of color, the illegal alien (predominantly Hispanic).

Nationwide (in predominantly blue cities and states), illegal aliens are being showered with housing, transportation, medical care, and food, in many instances displacing money and programs that used to serve the black poor.

In California, as the black leftist community pushes for reparations, the state just passed legislation that gives illegal aliens $150,000 in housing “down payment assistance.” These are zero-interest loans that don’t need to be paid back until the home is sold.

As with any other government benefit, it is the taxpayer who covers the cost of these programs, some of whom are the black poor and middle-class workers.

So, as the working poor and middle-class “citizen” struggle the ravages of Bidenomics, the Democrat party is giving away “free money,” while facilitating the illegal invasion at our southern border, simultaneously loosening voter ID and chain of custody requirements in their state elections.

States like California are auto-registering illegal aliens when they apply for and are granted driver’s licenses and state IDs. Though illegal, Democrats are banking on some (very large) segment of illegal aliens to vote.

As a California taxpayer, I am repulsed that my taxes are being used to buy votes, but as a Caucasian person (and not brain-dead), I never bought in to the Democrat party line that “if only you vote for us (again), this time things will get better for you and your community.” How foolish must the average black American feel, that after 50–60 years of loyalty, the Democrat party has shifted its grift toward a new favored constituency?

Image via Pixabay.