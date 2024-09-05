Bidenomics remains an albatross around Kamala’s neck, media steps in to help

For Joe Biden’s entire term, the media spread the lie about how great his policies and results have been, particularly when it came time to the economy—the “best” economy “ever” they said. Of course, the people trying to survive the economy knew better. Now, Democrat operatives in her campaign and in the media are advising Kamala to run away from the unpopular Biden as fast as she can to intentionally mislead the voters. They sure don’t want Kamala to tell the truth that she’s just as much to blame, and would only make things worse.

Harris’ attempt to separate herself from Biden on the economy frustrates Trump CNN: At the Throwback Brewery, Kamala Harris pivoted to the future, separating herself a little more from Bidenomics as she tries to run as a change candidate from an incumbent administration who is driving Donald Trump to distraction. … Harris’ political momentum and her chances in November hinge partly on her success in painting herself as a fresh option for voters and dispelling any notion she’s pitching for the second term of the unpopular president, Joe Biden. This underpins her efforts to court Americans who are sour about high grocery prices and inflation and are locked out of the housing market, as well as her outreach to suburban moderates and middle-class voters in swing states.

People should recognize that the standard play from the media and other Democrats is to mislead the public into believing that they are moderates instead of radical leftists. They know that if the voters knew the truth, she would never be elected—just like Biden would not have been elected in 2020 if he’d emerged from the basement and ran an honest campaign.

They pretend that Kamala will be tough on the border after three years of a mass insurrection of illegals.

They pretend that she is suddenly for fracking after years of saying how we have to stop using oil and natural gas.

They pretend that she is suddenly for helping small businesses after years of advocating for massively higher taxes.

They pretend that she doesn’t want Medicare for all.

They pretend that she has never been for forcing people to buy electric cars even though that is what she has continually advocated.

They pretend she’s not in office right now!

Just remember: The media and other Democrats continually lied and blew tens of millions of dollars on years-long investigations about “Russian collusion” to destroy Trump. They have already trotted out the Russian story this year to claim Vladimir Putin wants Trump, even though Trump was always tougher on Putin than Biden and Harris.

They also hid the truth about the massive Biden corruption and kickbacks in 2020, lying about the laptop. They have known how Biden lined his family’s pockets for years but didn’t want the voters to know.

Kamala moved up the political ladder in California by performing the same task on Willie Brown’s willy that Monica Lewinsky performed on Slick Willie Clinton’s willy. Otherwise Kamala has few (if any) records of impressive accomplishment.

