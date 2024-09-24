Biden slurs his way through United Nations speech, pats himself on the back about his Afghanistan withdrawal

Out on a world stage for the last time at the United Nations, Joe Biden decided to advertise to the world who was in charge in the U.S. and it wasn't a pretty picture.

Like an old duffer sitting on the summer porch, he told about his foreign policy memories dating from 1972, when he was in Congress, none of which he had much to do with, going decade by decade. He wound it up with his own disastrous Afghanistan pullout, patting himself on the back for it as if it were a success.

He went into tears and flapdoodle about assuming the presidency during "crisis" and bragged about being Mr. Peacemaker, winding down the 9/11 wars, and he took phony credit for ending the war in Iraq, saying it was all about launching an newera. Then he went into his chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, which left the United States an object of global scorn for its failure and incompetence.

"When I came to office as president, Afghanistan had replaced Vietnam as America's longest war. I was determined to end it, and I did. It was a hard decision, but the right decision. Four American presidents had faced that decision, but I was determined not to leave it to the fifth. It was a decision accompanied by tragedy. Thirteen brave americans lost their lives along with hundreds of Afghans in a suicide bomb. I think of those lost lives, I think of them every day."

Then he went into aimless, slurry, drunkardly blather about the world being at "an inflection point," but added there was "a way forward," which pretty well said nothing.

And desperate for justification for being pushed out of the U.S. presidential race "like a dog" as President Trump said earlier, he threw in this:

"Some things are more important than staying in power."

Like, getting defeated in a rout worse than Jimmy Carter, given the poll numbers, or watching former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi whip out the 25th Amendment to oust him from power, which she advised him could be done "the easy way, or the hard way." Yeah, sure, more important.

It was anything but a triumph for Biden, whose four miserable years as a fraudulently elected president have been nothing but embarassments and failure. There he was, out there showing it, and the response was hardly encouraging.

There also this, according to longtime foreign correspondent Farnaz Fassihi of the New York Times:

Biden’s last speech at the General Assembly defending his foreign policy is hardly a victory lap. The majority of U.N.’s member states have been highly critical and angry at his policies supporting Israel and blocking efforts at the U.N. for a cease-fire for the first eight months of the war. Many also want to see the United States take steps to end the war in Ukraine.

In other words, he didn't even make them happy when he was sucking up to them. So much for strong American leadership.

Peter Baker, another New York Times bigshot, summed it up this way:

A year from now, this speech will be looked back at as the coda of an era of American leadership that is over or a bridge to a new generation.

Which doesn't sound like much of a record to be proud of.

Now he was there for all to behold in his wretchedness. There had to have been a lot of them wondering if this was the best America could do.

Image: UN WebTV, via United Nations General Assembly // shareable video screenshot