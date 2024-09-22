Ben Rhodes and 740 of his closest friends praise Kamala Harris as 'an effective leader able to advance America's security interests'

Ready to shake and tremble?

Seems Ben Rhodes and 740 of his closest friends in the deep state have put their noggins together and came out with a big endorsement for Kamala Harris for president.

Through something called the National Security Leaders for America, Ben and his friends, led by retired Rear Admiral Michael E. Smith and a whole lot of other self-important entities, awash with titles, consultant contracts, and degrees, along with a few housewives there for being married to someone important, made their magisterial decision to endorse Kamala "the giggler" Harris for president of the United States.

Like we are supposed to be surprised.

The meat of their statement reads as follows:

We do not agree on everything, but we all adhere to two fundamental principles. First, we believe America’s national security requires a serious and capable Commander-in-Chief. Second, we believe American democracy is invaluable. Each generation has a responsibility to defend it. That is why we, the undersigned, proudly endorse Kamala Harris to be the next President of the United States. This election is a choice between serious leadership and vengeful impulsiveness. It is a choice between democracy and authoritarianism. Vice President Harris defends America’s democratic ideals, while former President Donald Trump endangers them. We do not make such an assessment lightly. We are trained to make sober, rational decisions. That is how we know Vice President Harris would make an excellent Commander-in-Chief, while Mr. Trump has proven he is not up to the job. As leaders, we know effective leadership requires in-depth knowledge, careful deliberation, understanding of your adversaries, and empathy for those you lead. It requires listening to those with expertise and not firing them when they disagree with you. Vice President Harris has proven she is an effective leader able to advance American national security interests. Her relentless diplomacy with allies around the globe preserved a united front in support of Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression. She grasps the reality of American military deterrence, promising to preserve the American military’s status as the most “lethal” force in the world.

They lost me at "serious and capable" to describe Kamala Harris, the stupid fool who let the border go to hell as hundreds of terrorists rolled in, and who lectured a room full of NATO dignitaries in Germany that Ukraine was "a country in Europe."

Sober and rational? Not them. More like "Trump-deranged" to the point that it affects their judgment.

As for Harris defending "democratic ideals" do they mean leaving the border wide open to all comers in complete contravention to U.S. law, or that time she kept prisoners in jail beyond their terms in order to use their labor to fight wildfires? Harris is about as lawless as such people come.

As for "in-depth knowledge, careful deliberation, understanding of your adversaries, and empathy for those you lead," they must be joking. Harris does none of those things, and with her 92% staff turnover, yes, she fires a lot of people who disagree with her.

The whole thing is ridiculous, given that they tried this earlier with the 51 "former intelligence officials" who lied that the Hunter Biden laptop had all the earmarks of a Russian disinformation operation, but which most of them knew very well was completely true.

Now this group is singing Harris's praises, for all that "in-depth knowledge" and "understanding" of America's adversaries. Fact is, she hasn't a clue about any of these things. She's nothing but a puppet for the deep state, and these once-important-long-ago non-entities have now stood up and allowed themselves to be counted.

It seems that Smith, who organized this petition, putting Rhodes in one of the signatories' slots, despite his reputation as a smarmy boob who authored the Iran deal and gave the Castro oligarchy normalized relations in exchange for nothing, has tried this before.

His bio says he organized a group of 780 bemedaled officials, apparently in the past, to come out against Trump. This time, he only got 741, including the housewives and Rhodes. Seems at least some of them are not coming to the phone.

It's likely a lot of these people are the authors of America's foreign policy failures like Afghanistan and the various messes with Hamas and the United Nations, as well as swamp things who feed at the trough of endless wars.

Clicking through the bios, one can see that they are married to each other, have lucrative post-government consulting contracts, work for big Pharma and other big businesses, use the revolving door in and out of government, proudly display all their many titles and degree and basically form the entire swamp establishment that President Trump is out to shut down.

So they get all pecksniff on us and use the language of democracy and military service to tell us the ridiculous Harris is somehow better than Trump, calling Trump "erratic" instead of unpredictable, an unpredictability that effectively kept our enemies at bay, not wanting to mess with him for fear of what he could do. Putin himself has said as much, happily endorsing Harris alongside Iran, the Cheneys, and these deep-state egos.

They can't stand that.

What an ugly picture. It's a good thing they came out of the woodwork for this. When they approach President Trump for a job in the next administration, he'll know who not to hire.

Image: White House Archives, via Picryl // public domain