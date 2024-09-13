« Anyone who thinks the inflation problem is over has their head stuck in the sand
September 13, 2024

Backfire: Democrats make mocking TikTok video of Trump decrying dog-eating migrants, watch it go viral as a Trump anthem

By Monica Showalter

Democrats have beclowned themselves again.

Hoping to mock President Trump from his passionate debate statement about migrants eating dogs and cats, they instead watched, utterly stupefied, to see the TikTok video they'd made spontaneously go viral with Trumpsters and youthful TikTok enthusiasts adopting it as an anthem.

 

 

"They're eating the dogs, they're eating the cats," sure had a way of catching on into a rap dance tune.

That was the opposite of what they intended. Instead of laughing at Trump, everyone was grooving with Trump.

Once they realized it was backfiring on them, drawing attention to the plight of Springfield, Ohio residents, who were losing their pets to ravenous migrants, they tried to get rid of it.

But it was too late -- the Internet is forever, doofuses.

 

 

It was an interesting self-own because it came on the heels of an earlier wave of pro-Trump memes that rocketed around on the Internet over the same dogs-and-cats topic that happened just three days ago. You'd think they would have taken that phenomenon as a warning and avoided it like the plague, given what had just happened.

But not these guys.

Not only should they have known that a TikTok video depicting Trump rapping in a hip-hop way about dogs and cats would go viral based on the meme wave, they also should have remembered the wave of tweets and memes that followed around 2012 when President Obama wrote in his memoirs that he ate a dog, as well as the negative press that came of stories about Mitt Romney riding with his dog in a cage on the top of his car.

The topic is made to go viral because people love their pets -- and Trump's exclamation that 'they're eating the dogs, they're eating the cats' trying to shout over the interrupting moderator David Muir at the Tuesday debate simply laid the trap for them.

Now they're trapped all right, watching helplessly as youthful TikTok enthusiasts pass around the and make their own derivative videos of themselves dancing to Trump's warning.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Even the New York Post made one of its own to join the fun:

 

 

The TikTokkers even made a video making fun of the original makers for being mad:

 

 

Dan Bongino (and a couple others) had a pretty good video describing how dumb they are:

 

 

 

 

 

 

It's amazing because Democrats are so sure they understand everything about TikTok and are so confident in their ability to manipulate it.

This got out of their control fast, demonstrating that once again, Trump is the master of the medium of the day.

Nothing Kamala Harris does can come close to it, and what's more, there's not a thing they can do about it.

That may spell victory for Trump.

