Backfire: Democrats make mocking TikTok video of Trump decrying dog-eating migrants, watch it go viral as a Trump anthem

Democrats have beclowned themselves again.

Hoping to mock President Trump from his passionate debate statement about migrants eating dogs and cats, they instead watched, utterly stupefied, to see the TikTok video they'd made spontaneously go viral with Trumpsters and youthful TikTok enthusiasts adopting it as an anthem.

The left created this song to troll Trump and accidentally created a MAGA club anthem. Hilarious. pic.twitter.com/dI8RYW08wb — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) September 12, 2024

"They're eating the dogs, they're eating the cats," sure had a way of catching on into a rap dance tune.

That was the opposite of what they intended. Instead of laughing at Trump, everyone was grooving with Trump.

Once they realized it was backfiring on them, drawing attention to the plight of Springfield, Ohio residents, who were losing their pets to ravenous migrants, they tried to get rid of it.

But it was too late -- the Internet is forever, doofuses.

The leftist guy who made the great remix of Trump's "They're eating the dogs" quote deleted the video after it went viral because it promoted MAGA. Thankfully, someone saved it! pic.twitter.com/VQUlcoymDX — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 12, 2024

It was an interesting self-own because it came on the heels of an earlier wave of pro-Trump memes that rocketed around on the Internet over the same dogs-and-cats topic that happened just three days ago. You'd think they would have taken that phenomenon as a warning and avoided it like the plague, given what had just happened.

But not these guys.

Not only should they have known that a TikTok video depicting Trump rapping in a hip-hop way about dogs and cats would go viral based on the meme wave, they also should have remembered the wave of tweets and memes that followed around 2012 when President Obama wrote in his memoirs that he ate a dog, as well as the negative press that came of stories about Mitt Romney riding with his dog in a cage on the top of his car.

The topic is made to go viral because people love their pets -- and Trump's exclamation that 'they're eating the dogs, they're eating the cats' trying to shout over the interrupting moderator David Muir at the Tuesday debate simply laid the trap for them.

Now they're trapped all right, watching helplessly as youthful TikTok enthusiasts pass around the and make their own derivative videos of themselves dancing to Trump's warning.

Donald Trump's 'Eating The Dogs' transcribed for trombone. pic.twitter.com/UpK4hNjNuR — The Jase 🐶 🎸 🎥 (@jasemonkey) September 11, 2024

This might be the best yet..



Kamala dances to the REMIX!



“They’re eating the dogs, they’re eating the cats..”

-Trump



pic.twitter.com/agiLwkE2t4 — Justin Barclay (@MrJustinBarclay) September 13, 2024

This is how you trend and go viral. I knew Trump’s, “Eating the Dogs, Eating the Cats" would go viral. I’m glad someone remixed it and made it trend. pic.twitter.com/rrBVmB8qVs — DEL (@delinthecity_) September 12, 2024

They're eating the dogs. They're eating the cats.



Its catchy. LMAO



I believe the left is thinking making a song and dance is humiliating Trump. Its actually giving attention to the problem going on in Springfield, and making the deniers look like liars. What a uge fail hahaha. pic.twitter.com/ty6fabuDsm — Greggzilla (@genxdegenerate) September 12, 2024

I love @realDonaldTrump this will go down in history as the best line ever spoken during a Presidential debate.

"They're eating the dogs." https://t.co/rZ1aJU5WiH — Alaskagirl (@Alaskacryptogi1) September 11, 2024

Even the New York Post made one of its own to join the fun:

‘They’re eating the dogs’ memes will have you howling pic.twitter.com/qbUiMKSF57 — New York Post (@nypost) September 12, 2024

The TikTokkers even made a video making fun of the original makers for being mad:

The guy who made the slapping "They're eating the dogs" remix is mad. He could donate to the Dems for the rest of his life and it'll never make up for the positive impact he's given the Trump campaign



You might as well buy a MAGA hat now @MegaphonixMusic https://t.co/jBE7WJuz6O — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 12, 2024

Dan Bongino (and a couple others) had a pretty good video describing how dumb they are:

Dan Bongino @dbongino points out how the Liberal Left just don’t understand how memes work, and also comes up with a catchy tune of his own: “They’re eating the dogs, they’re eating the cats” 🎶‼️😆😆 pic.twitter.com/iJqBIM9gMI — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) September 13, 2024

Trump’s “They’re eating the dogs, they’re eating the cats” is so much more organic and authentic than “Kamala is brat.” You just can’t fake or manufacture this stuff. pic.twitter.com/0grAyWV9El — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 12, 2024

This is how you win with culture and meeting people where they are at. Donald Trump literally broke the internet and the news media cycle by going viral with “They’re eating the dogs. They’re eating the cats” so much so that it’s a remix trend taking over TikTok 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1Vo8o2ZlzX — DEL (@delinthecity_) September 12, 2024

It's amazing because Democrats are so sure they understand everything about TikTok and are so confident in their ability to manipulate it.

This got out of their control fast, demonstrating that once again, Trump is the master of the medium of the day.

Nothing Kamala Harris does can come close to it, and what's more, there's not a thing they can do about it.

That may spell victory for Trump.

