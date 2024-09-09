Attention, Childless Cat Ladies: Illegals are coming for your pets

In Springfield, Ohio, there are reports that Haitian migrants, including illegals, are out eating people's pet cats.

And dogs. And seagulls. And ducks in ponds. And geese in public parks. And horses.

And that's starting to bother the locals:

NEW: Springfield, Ohio man says Haitian illegals are decap*tating ducks from parks & eating them, accuses commission members of getting paid off for allowing it.



“They're in the park grabbing up ducks by their neck and cutting their head off and walking off with 'em and eating… pic.twitter.com/uE3wI3CXl3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 8, 2024

Still can’t get over this Haitian dude walking around with an entire goose like it’s a freshly prepared bag of Chic-fil-a.



We are so cooked. pic.twitter.com/Hgp3zwMumQ — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) September 9, 2024

Haitians eating dogs, cats, ducks and geese. pic.twitter.com/XNIOE1RYyS — Arthur Fleck (@Arthur_Fleck88) September 6, 2024

Residents in Springfield Ohio are dealing with a surge of Illegal Migrants from Haiti that are eating pets, cats, dogs, geese. This is past the point of disgusting. One woman came home to find her cat skinned and hanging in a tree. Let me tell you something, any MF tries to get… pic.twitter.com/lHnpWrzceY — Black Insurrectionist--I FOLLOW BACK TRUE PATRIOTS (@DocNetyoutube) September 9, 2024

❤️Beautiful reunion. I’m posting this as a warning if you have horses farm animals, even your domestic pets cats dogs get security cameras protect them with all you have. the illegals are stealing them slaughtering horses for their meat Haitians stealing animals for Santeria pic.twitter.com/RppEV6NdQd — Lisa (@lisssa0114) September 5, 2024

Not surprisingly, the memes are flowing on X:

People are up in arms over illegal immigrants eating their pet cats. Good, they should be, but let’s not forget about women and children being sex trafficked, rape trees, crime waves, gangs taking over apartment buildings and fentanyl. pic.twitter.com/PjJfO4vl5m — Francisco Vandalay (@f_vandalay) September 9, 2024

Clover is voting for Trump because she doesn't want to be eaten by Haitians.



SAVE THE CATS! VOTE TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/3k9Z1H0rbU — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) September 9, 2024

We all know what dog abuse allegations did to Mitt Romney's and Kristi Noem's political prospects. People like their pets and work hard to protect them. They are distressed when they lose them. And most important, they have a right to them, it's called "the pursuit of happiness." The pets have certain rights, too. If their owners were to kill them, they'd be in jail for animal cruelty, as well as pariahs in the larger society, too, which migrants seem to be escaping from. The old one set of rules for us, one set of rules for them seems operative.

As for ducks and geese, these creatures aren't pets, but they are in the parks for all to enjoy, not just those who want to roast them for their personal dinners. Nor are they expected to serve as meat for migrants. When migrants come down with parasites from eating that uninspected "meat," someone will need to pay their medical bills. You can just guess who.

The bottom line here is that the public has a right to see its commonly enjoyed ducks and geese go unmolested, too.

Naturally, anyone complaining is labeled a racist by the open-borders left, which pretty well is a bid to shut down conversation about it:

Springfield, Ohio resident confirms Haitian immigrants are eating geese, but says it would be racist to care. pic.twitter.com/Ey7o01FqKf — Jeremy Kauffman 🦔 (@jeremykauffman) September 8, 2024

But the people I see complaining are black people, so these leftists can sit down.

As to whether all of this is really happening is hard to confirm as there haven't been significant news reporting on it. Since so many animals have been named, one suspects it could be mass hysteria. But again, that's because hard facts aren't getting out. Too easy to declare such questions and facts racist is one explanation. But there are problems and conventions in certain cultures that shouldn't be dismissed.

Like this -- a perfect illustration of lawlessness and disorder.

We supposedly sent enough tax money and donations to rebuild the entire place twice over. https://t.co/UW4ySxEVRf — Sharyl Attkisson 🕵️‍♂️💼🥋 (@SharylAttkisson) September 9, 2024

What's more, Haiti is basically a subsistence economy, so it's not unheard of that people may eat unconventional foods for survival purposes and keep those customs even after a crisis has passed. There also have been reports of cannibalism that came out of Haiti earlier. Anyone who can snack on a human leg isn't going to have much fear of ripping a goose's head off and chowing down. The third factor is more cultural still -- that animals are sometimes used in Haitian voudou rituals with little regard as to how they are obtained.

Lastly, the problem of unvetted migrants being let into the country has already acclimatized them to the idea that laws don't matter and America is there for the taking. Who cares if a pet belongs to someone else, migrants already have been told they can take what they want with no consequences whatsoever, so it's not surprising that such things are happening.

So all of these things would probably make people believe that illegal migrants, or even legal ones who should not have been let in, have been taking people's pets.

Still, it's unconfirmed beyond the tweets, but a little background on Springfield suggests that there are problems.

Springfield is reportedly a town of 60,000 that has taken in 20,000 Haitian migrants in the past few years. Even if some or all are here legally, which is questionable, that's too many to assimilate. Migrants can't assimilate in those conditions even if they want to. That makes Springfield a petri dish for new cultural experiences such as pet loss, and some of the other barbaric practices seen in lawless Haiti.

The broader picture is that violent crime has surged since the advent of the migrants:

I live in the area pic.twitter.com/LV1H9doaNL — 🅱️ (@Stealth_B__) September 8, 2024

Even if no pets are being eaten by migrants, that level of crime surge is intolerable.

And besides crime, there's disorder. In this Daily Mail piece, a woman told a city commission meeting that she was being forced out of her home because of all the lawless migrant squatting.

That people are worried on so many fronts, including even pet welfare, adds to the total number of things Americans are worried about with the surge of illegal migrants -- rapes, robberies, burglaries, con artists, murders, random shootings, apartment takeovers, gang activity, welfare costs, education costs, hospital costs, jail costs and the rest.

People shouldn't have to worry about their pets, too. But that's the state of things even as Democrats scream at J.D. Vance over his criticism of childless cat ladies. Now the childless cat ladies really have something to worry about -- illegals coming for their pets. What Democrat is going to shift course on the current policy to protect people's pets, and presumably, the interests of childless cat ladies? Maybe shutting down the open border as Vance advocates is the better idea after all.

Like your cat? Vote for Trump.

Image: Twitter meme