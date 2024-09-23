Arrival of Tren de Aragua in the Windy City sets the stage for bloody turf wars

A reformed Chicago gangster sounds the alarm on what’s brewing in the Windy City: a metropolis “up in flames” and a bloody turf war of “blacks” versus “migrants.”

Tyrone Muhammad was once a Chiraq gangbanger whose life changed after he spent twenty years in a state prison for a murder conviction. Since his release, he’s devoted his energy to street patrols and violence prevention, starting a group known as Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, and he’s warning the public about what he sees as a very real possibility if the Biden-Harris illegal aliens continue to be given the free rein on our tax dollars and in our nation.

Here are the details, via an exclusive report at the New York Post yesterday:

Muhammad…says Venezuelan criminal gangs flooding shelters and taking over apartment buildings are the last straw for the struggling African-American community. He says they are furious at seeing government money going to what they call ‘non-citizens.’ ‘It is impossible to release gang members and criminals into our country through the borders and broken walls and infiltrate them in our community that’s already impoverished and broken,’ Muhammad told The Post last week on the O Block, a stretch along South King Drive that’s considered the most dangerous in the city. ‘When the black gangs here get fed up with the illegalities and criminal activities of these migrants or non-citizens, the city of Chicago is going to go up in flames and there will be nothing the National Guard or the government can do about it when the bloodshed hits the streets. It’ll be blacks against migrants.’

As if the violence in Chicago weren’t bad enough, the city is at the precipice of what’s fixing to be territory disputes of a whole new magnitude:

Some [migrants] belong to the one-time Venezuelan prison gang turned vicious multinational crime syndicate Tren de Aragua who sources in Chicago told The Post are heavily armed, brazen and spilling into areas of the South Side. Those areas are traditionally controlled by hundreds of entrenched gangs from the Gangster Disciples and Black P Stones to the Vice Lords, Latin Kings and Satan Disciples. TDA members flashing gang signs and wearing their uniforms of choice — Chicago Bulls T-shirts and caps — could be seen outside the Standard Club migrant shelter downtown, where two local Chicago police officers told The Post they were trying to encroach on a local gang’s drug-dealing corner near a 7-11 store.

“Heavily armed”? Why am I completely unsurprised that gun control doesn’t actually keep criminals from acquiring guns? Let me guess, these TDA gangsters ran next door to Indiana and bought the firearms from gun shops there, before bringing them back to Chicago—that is the Democrat narrative, right?

And “brazen”? What in the world would give these illegals such hubris in their criminality? Oh, maybe because Joe Biden and Kamala Harris coaxed them here when they erased the southern border and promised endless handouts, showing these thugs that America was up for the taking?

For reference, the NY Post item also reports that the city of Chicago has spent around half a billion dollars on the roughly 42,000 illegal migrants in less than two years—this works out to about $12k per man, woman, and child—which has manifested like this:

Many [migrants] have been given money for rent, food stamp cards and even cars — and some landlords have pushed out local African-Americans because they can get more government money for housing migrants.

Meanwhile… black Chicagoans can’t afford food, their property taxes are skyrocketing, their families are the casualties in gang violence making up endless “statistics,” and their children are locked into failing schools because Democrats care more about political support from teacher’s unions than holding anyone accountable for abysmal results.

The proof is in the pudding. Progressive Democrats hate impoverished black communities, but they (barely) tolerate them as a political strategy; well, all pretenses went out the window now that Democrats have imported millions of new voters.

We owe Kamala Harris a debt of gratitude for all the “joy” she’s brought to the American people!

Image: Public domain.