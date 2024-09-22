Arizona State University prof claims current abortion policies could lead to forced breeding camps and cannibalism

Arizona State University professor of English Jennifer Irish recently used a school workshop called “A Speculative Future for Reproductive Rights” to express her concern that the country’s current abortion policies could somehow lead to “forced breeding camps” and “cannibalism,” according to a story in The College Fix.

Our abortion policies will lead to cannibalism?! WTH?! Ms. Irish, is it not enough to kill your kids, do you want to eat them, too?

English professor Irish, (not to be confused with Irish professor English) stated: “So much of our reality points toward those futures.”

Say again. Like what, precisely?

Those attending the workshop were treated to Irish’s poetry collection, called “Hatch.” (Don’t ask, don’t tell.) The workshop’s description on the school’s website reads:

The prose poems in Jenny Irish’s newest collection, Hatch, trace the consciousness of an artificial womb that must confront the role she has played in the continuation of the dying of the human species.

The consciousness of an artificial womb? A womb has played a role in the continuation of the dying of the human species? Don’t wombs support and grant life? Isn’t that their modus operandi? And why would Irish call a womb “she?” What if the womb identifies as another gender?

When asked how best to protect abortion, Irish answered: “Dismantle capitalism” and “elect a female president.” “Dismantling capitalism” will protect abortion? That seems nonsensical and a non sequitur. And what if the female president identifies as male ... or, worse yet, pro-life?!

During the workshop, Irish noted that she believes “the United States hates women and everything the female body does.”

I can’t speak for the entire U.S. of A., but I love women and much of what female bodies do. If Irish thinks the U.S. hates women, she ought to try living in a Muslim nation. There are more women than men in America. And, in the U.S., women can drive, hold jobs, and leave their house without a male escort. What’s more, they don’t have to wear a hijab, nor have a clitoridectomy. If anyone in the States disdains women, it is certainly not MAGA types. The same cannot be said of the militantly “progressive” transgenders who are forcing men onto women’s sports teams and into their locker-rooms.

Forced breeding? I, for one, could not be forced to breed with the overwhelming majority of the women I see taking part in abortion marches and rallies.

Cannibalism?! Well, in the final analysis, are not abortion and cannibalism just two different means to the same end?

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License