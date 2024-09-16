Arizona Republican wants your vote, so he’s sharing his priorities: ‘The well-being of migrants and refugees’

Vince Leach slimes his way onto Arizona’s November 2024 ballot, rears his parasitic head, and now talks political priorities—the need to “balance” border policy with the “well-being of migrants and refugees” who want admission to America and all the welfare dollars we have to offer. Thought I was talking about a Democrat? Oh don’t be fooled, Leach is the “Republican” option for Arizona conservatives living in the legislative district (17) that encompasses a large swathe of land in and around Tucson, in Pima County.

See Leach’s “Candidate Statement” from the state’s voter guide below, paying special attention to the highlighted text:

First, a little history, and consider this your “scorecard” to organize the “players.”

From 2015–2023, Leach stank up the state legislature, finding himself nominated by notorious RINO Karen Fann to the position of President pro tempore in 2020. Now at the time Fann was Senate President, and the same politician who refused to hold a vote on a “One Day, One Vote” election integrity bill as she reportedly lacked the votes for the bill to pass. Arizona conservatives wanted her to call the bill for a vote, even though they knew it would fail, because they wanted to see who voted against it—but Fann didn’t want to reveal to the people which “Republicans” needed to be primaried. (Republicans held the state house, senate, and governor’s office that year.)

Fann is also the sister of Mike Fann, the CEO of Fann Contracting, which over the years, has received hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars for state Department of Transportation projects—I wonder if having a sister who commanded the state’s upper chamber has anything to do with the apparent favor, or is he really just the best man for the job? In 2021 and for just one project alone, the state awarded Fann and another company he partnered with almost half a billion taxpayer dollars:

The I-17 Improvement Project, a $445,940,000 project to widen and improve traffic flow from Anthem Way to Sunset Point, is now underway. Contracts between ADOT and Kiewit-Fann Joint Venture, a development team, have been signed and pre-construction will begin soon.

Less than two weeks later, Karen Fann announced her retirement from the Senate.

In 2022 though and against all odds, a fiery outsider named Justine Wadsack defeated Leach in the primary after a very heated race; you’ll be shocked to learn that despite Wadsack then going on to a general victory over a Democrat, doing a phenomenal job at the Capitol for the past two years, earning her way onto the Freedom Caucus, and securing high-profile endorsements (Utah’s Mike Lee among others), the Republican establishment was not happy, and supported Leach as he came back from the grave (this man is nearing Joe Biden’s age and shares his mental deficiencies) to restore the power to the Uniparty; he primaried Wadsack this year, and squeaked by a “victory” against her just a couple months back. (I question the integrity of the election given my personal experiences with the “Republicans” from the county party who count the votes in these polling places and tabulating rooms.)

While Leach’s campaign website states that he’s “consistently ranked as one of the very best conservatives in Arizona” (with no link to any real rating of course), his tenure was marked by progressive values and priorities. Leach was a cosponsor to HB2456 (as was Fann) in 2016. which was a bill to circumvent the electoral college, and award Arizona’s electoral votes to the winner of the presidential popular vote. If Leach had been successful in passing this bill, Hillary would have taken Arizona in 2016 instead of Trump. (For more background on this, see an essay I previously wrote here.) Leach had also been a crucial vote for the Democrats to pass their big government budget bill—which caused an uproar in the state because again, “Republicans” held the majorities and the executive office. For an excellent takedown of this massive spending and corporate giveaway bill, for which Leach voted, listen to what one of Leach’s colleagues had to say about the bill here.

Vince Leach has a history of selling out conservatives and their values.

For a Republican like Leach, the obligatory statement about border security is exactly that, obligatory, because that’s what the voters want to hear. What’s most important though is making sure that the “rights” of illegal invaders are respected… so let’s make sure they’re invading legally! If that means amnesty, a progressive Democrat border bill that “caps” illegal entries at 5,000 per day, “Temporary Protected Status” handed out like candy like they have done for the Haitians, or any other “pathway to citizenship,” then so be it! These invaders have “rights,” and their “well-being” is paramount! It’s a “balance,” and if the American people want their border security, then they’re going to have to meet in the middle, and consider the interests of the invaders too.

Truly grotesque, not to mention traitorous.

I thought American politicians were supposed to represent the American people?

