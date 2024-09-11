Are Harris supporters ignorant or do they just hate Trump more than they love this country?

Given everything we know about Kamala Harris by now, it is astonishing that a single American would consider voting for her. She is clearly way out of her depth, and until she suddenly became the designated candidate of the Democrat party, most people on both sides of the aisle considered her to be unqualified. She did virtually nothing as Biden’s vice president these past three-and-a-half years beyond casting tie-breaking votes on numerous bills that have led to destructive inflation and trillions more in our national debt. Most everyone agrees that she was the most radical of leftist senators while she held that office; she is to the left of Bernie Sanders, an avowed socialist. Harris is, and would govern as, a communist. The record of her political beliefs, going back to her terms first as San Francisco DA and then state AG, proves just how radical she is. Now she claims she has “changed her mind” on all those annoying issues like defunding the police, ending all fracking, decriminalizing all drug offenses, no border wall, the decriminalization of all illegal entries into the U.S., mandated gun confiscation, etc., and she claims as well that “her values have not changed.” She wants to have it both ways.

Now we have heard the one and only debate during which the two ABC moderators clearly sought to cover for Harris’s many, many lies. To those of us who follow the campaign closely, just about every word out of her mouth was a lie. So, one has to assume that those people who support Kamala Harris are wholly ignorant of her plans to complete Obama’s transformation of America into a Marxist nation without any constitutional protections. If they continue to support her after the debate, then they are so deeply indoctrinated they are unable to think critically. David Muir and Lindsey Davis both ran interference for Harris. They did not challenge even one of her many prevarications. For example, the left absolutely does support abortion up to and including birth. Obama twice voted against Illinois’s infant born alive act. It is the law in several states that infants who survive an abortion are denied medical care. Davis was wrong to say late-term abortion is against the law in every state. There was a Born-Alive Infants Protection Act that passed in Congress and was signed by George W. Bush in 2002, but apparently another was needed. H.R. 26 was passed in the House in January 2023; 210 Democrats voted against it. It has not been passed in the Senate.

Harris was never asked to explain her many flip-flops on important issues — her long-term opposition to fossil fuels, fracking, even LNG and gas stoves. She was not asked if she still advocates for transgender surgeries for illegal migrants. She was not asked if she still supports the defunding of police, giving felons the right to vote, and a fully open border. She is on record over and over again opposing a border wall, but uses Trump’s border wall in her ads! She does oppose private health care for all, despite her lies during the debate. She supports censorship of discourse antithetical to the government agenda. Despite what she said, she does support the mandatory confiscation of all guns in the hands of citizens which would insure that only criminals have guns.

On Israel, she stupidly spoke of a two-state solution! Where has she been? It is Hamas that refuses any cease-fire because they want Israel destroyed. Anyone still dreaming about a two-state solution is an ignorant fool. She of course accepted no blame for the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan which she apparently somehow thinks was a good thing. She never mentions the thirteen young soldiers killed so needlessly due to Biden’s incompetence. On foreign policy she is clueless, but Muir and Davis are either as uninformed as she is or simply chose to cover up her many mistakes. As for her responses on Ukraine? Gibberish. She spoke in clichés wholly without substance. She spoke as if she were running against the current administration of which she is a part. Trump was right — they could close the border tomorrow if they object to the fifteen million migrants that are costing American taxpayers billions of dollars and committing horrific crimes across the nation. Biden will not, nor will she if elected. Muir mocked Trump’s reference to Springfield, Ohio’s 20k Haitians as if it were not true; this was Candy Crowley-style debate interference; it is true.

Muir and Davis wasted time with stupid questions: Trump’s comment regarding her race, for example. She did “identify” as Indian until being African-American (which she is not) became convenient. But as Trump said, who cares. Race is not what is destroying the country, Bidenomics and horribly weak foreign policies are. They asked about climate change, a totally fake problem. And then without a shred of grace or class, Harris brought up Trump’s legal woes, all of them perpetrated by her administration wholly without cause, each of them fabricated solely to take him out of the race. That was shameless on her part. She is all and only about her own ambition. She does not give a whit about “the people.” That was perhaps her biggest lie of the night; she has never cared about people. Neither she nor Biden ever called the families of the thirteen killed in Afghanistan on their watch, nor have they ever reached out to the families who have lost loved ones to the mounting numbers killed by illegal migrants. They want the millions of illegals to come to guarantee their permanent power and do not care what havoc they cause American citizens.

Perhaps the “event” that most revealed the character of Kamala Harris was her despicable treatment of Brett Kavanaugh during the made-up-out-of-whole-cloth phony accusation from Christine Blasey-Ford harking back to high school. Harris treated this fine jurist like a criminal without an iota of proof. Her behavior was exactly like Biden’s when he sought to humiliate the great Clarence Thomas during his confirmation hearing. The two of them, Biden and Harris, are soulless, empty people, easily corrupted, and who lie whenever it serves them well. Those who bought her utterly fake performance in the debate as successful and choose to vote for her are a serious threat to the country. If she were to become president, America will no longer be a free, constitutional republic with guaranteed rights. We will fast be transformed into something akin to Venezuela, but with their criminal gangs already here. Harris voters will be demonstrating their ignorance and their gullibility. They will be putting us all in danger. A quote by Deitrich Bonhoeffer seems relevant here:

Stupidity is a more dangerous enemy of the good than malice. One may protest against evil; it can be exposed and, if need be, prevented by use of force. Evil always carries within itself the germ of its own subversion in that it leaves behind in human beings at least a sense of unease. Against stupidity we are defenseless. Neither protests nor the use of force accomplish anything here; reasons fall on deaf ears; facts that contradict one’s prejudgment simply need not be believed – in such moments the stupid person even becomes critical – and when facts are irrefutable they are just pushed aside as inconsequential, as incidental. In all this the stupid person, in contrast to the malicious one, is utterly self satisfied and, being easily irritated, becomes dangerous by going on the attack. For that reason, greater caution is called for when dealing with a stupid person than with a malicious one. Never again will we try to persuade the stupid person with reasons, for it is senseless and dangerous.

