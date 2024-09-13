Anyone who thinks the inflation problem is over has their head stuck in the sand

Kamala claimed that the economic policies of the Biden-Harris White House have brought inflation down. I would ask a simple question: Which policies?

There are none. The reason the inflation increase is lower is because people couldn’t afford the compound price increases. It is really rich when a politician brags that 3% is “down” when inflation is still more than double the rate she inherited. But most of the media cheers as they campaign for Harris.

One major problem with the high inflation caused by Biden-Harris policies is that workers demand much higher wages because they can’t afford to pay for the things they need. When the workers receive higher wages, that increase and other costs cascade through the economy, and you get a disastrous cost-push inflation cycle.

The Democrat idiots in California pretended they would help workers by forcing restaurants to pay a $20 minimum wage. The higher wages obviously caused more inflation, but also destroyed jobs, which further compounded the problem. It sure seems that the goal of Democrats is not to give people opportunities, as Kamala says, but to make more people dependent on the government, which accelerates the doom loop. After all, Democrats have said their goal is to remake the greatest country that ever existed.

Here is a report about Boeing workers rejecting a 25% increase over four years, saying it isn’t enough:

Boeing workers vote to strike after contract negotiations rejected by members IAM [Boeing’s largest union]] said 94.6% of union members rejected the contract offer from Boeing, which called the offer ‘historic’ and highlighted the 25% wage increase over four years as ‘the largest-ever general wage increase.’ About 96% of union members approved the strike, now unfolding at the planemaker’s Seattle factories that make the 737 Max.

Why are we building airplanes powered by jet fuel when Democrats say that oil is an existential threat to our survival?

And highly paid port workers are now threatening to strike, and whatever wage increase they get will impact all of us, ushering in higher prices:

Potential Port Strike Has Retailers, Manufacturers Scrambling Retailers and manufacturers are seeking to mitigate a potentially multibillion-dollar hit if members of the International Longshoremen’s Association go on strike beginning Oct. 1 at 13 of the nation’s major East Coast and Gulf Coast ports.

But according to Biden, Harris, and other Democrats, inflation is caused by corporate greed. That is either pure ignorance or an intentional lie to deflect blame so they can get elected.

Open borders and flooding America with millions of illegals clearly compounds the inflation problem. It makes demand exceed supply.

When the government pretends that inflation has declined so rapidly, it allows them to screw poor and middle income people living on social security and disability into a lower cost-of-living-adjustment; next year, it’s only set to increase a miniscule 2.5%.

The TSCL Social Security cost of living adjustment (COLA) model predicts that the COLA for 2025 will be 2.5%, based on a decline from 2.9% to 2.5% in consumer price data. … While 2.5% is lower than the 3.2% received in 2024, that wouldn't be far from the historical norm. … By law, the annual inflation adjustment is based on the average inflation during July, August, and September as measured by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). The Bureau of Labor Statistics averages the CPI-W for these three months and then compares it with the same time frame from the previous year.

And the Democrats’ solution for the destruction of the purchasing power of poor- and middle-income people, who they only pretend to care about, is the same as their solution has been for the last several decades:

Higher taxes.

More regulations.

More handouts to pretend they care.

Democrat policies have succeeded in making the Washington D.C. area very rich, even though they produce nothing but headaches for the rest of us.

Democrats claim some of their biggest goals are to reduce the wealth and income gaps, but it’s a zero-sum game, and their policies only make them and the rest of the D.C. area richer, greatly harming people seeking to move up.

In simple terms, Democrats like big government and less power, money, and freedom for the private sector. It never works, but results don’t matter. And most of the media cheers!

