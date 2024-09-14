And now it's Mark Penn

The ABC ambush of Trump, originally called the Trump-Harris debate, keeps on keeping on. Enter Mark Penn:

Well, this is awkward for ABC. Mark Penn, the former Clinton aide and current Chairman of the Harvard CAPS Harris Poll didn't mince words, even though he thinks Harris has run a good campaign. But he thinks ABC did a horrible job and that it might have been planned.

This is big because Mr. Penn is a Democrat. But more important, he is a fair man.

My main issue for me is: was it a premeditated ambush. Who wrote the questions? No questions about China or hostages but lots of questions about 2020. Who decided to have all of those "fact checks" on cue? Were the moderators contacted during the debate with information about challenging Trump on this or that?

At some point, as they do with lawfare, good people have to look at the TV and ask if this weaponization of the media is good for the country. I have no problem with anti-Trump websites or news programs, such as the nightly programming at MSNBC. However, this was presented to the public as a debate, not another "get Trump" hour.

ABC has a quite a bit to explain on this story. In the meantime, no Republican should spend his Sunday morning with the fellow who worked in the Clinton war room targeting women.

Image: ABC