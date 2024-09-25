An American Thinker/Rasmussen Reports poll shows Trump and Harris tied in Wisconsin

A new American Thinker/Rasmussen Reports poll of 1,071 likely voters in Wisconsin shows President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris tying if the election were held today. Digging down, the poll, which has responses from 386 Democrats, 386 Republicans, and 300 Independents, reveals that voters in Wisconsin are most concerned about the economy and immigration. They favor Trump’s abilities on the economy and immigration while supporting Harris on energy policies.

When asked how they would vote if the election were held today, likely voters were evenly split, with 49% favoring Trump and 49% favoring Harris. This number does not align with either favorability (52% favoring Harris versus 47% favoring Trump) or character (49% favoring Harris versus 45% favoring Trump).

Image by Andrea Widburg

Nor does the tie reflect how Wisconsin’s likely voters feel about a candidate’s being a threat to democracy. Forty-nine percent worry about Trump and the Republicans versus 47% perceiving Harris and the Democrats as a threat. However, 23% of those polled still identify the Democrat party as America’s biggest enemy, with the same number believing the same of the Republican party. China comes in at 19%.

What seems to drive the tie is the four issues that concern Wisconsin voters: the economy, immigration, energy policy, and abortion. On the first two, a majority of voters believe that Trump is the stronger candidate; on the last two, a slight majority side with Harris on energy issues while those who support Harris are also strongly pro-abortion. In addition, despite seemingly liking Harris more, Wisconsinites are unhappy about the past four years.

For Wisconsin’s likely voters, the economy is the most important issue (29%), followed by border security (17%), abortion (17%) and, tying at 8%, the climate, crime, and government corruption. When they look at what they think the incoming president should address, rising prices (29%) and illegal immigration (27%) are their top priorities.

Regarding the economy, poll respondents say they are not better off now than they were four years ago (52% to 38%), and they do not believe their children will be better off (52% to 20%). When they think back to Biden’s economic policies, 43% of those polled say the policies leave them less likely to vote for Harris. That is reflected in the fact that 48% of those polled believe Trump is the candidate who can be trusted to improve the economy versus 45% thinking the same for Harris.

Likely voters in Wisconsin also have very specific concerns about immigration. In the abstract, they favor a deportation candidate over an amnesty candidate (45% to 37%). Most think that the current administration is doing too little to fix the problem (58%) versus those who think the government’s efforts are too much (10%) or just right (22%). Trump holds a strong lead against Harris when Wisconsin voters were asked to say which candidate they trust more to secure the border (51% versus 41%).

Generally speaking, Wisconsinites think America is less safe than four years ago (59%), compared to those who think it’s more safe (25%). While some of that is no doubt tied to crime and immigration policies, safety also reflects foreign policy concerns. When voters think about the candidate who can best stand up to hostile nations such as China, Russia, and Iran, voters favored Trump over Harris (49% to 47%).

Of the kitchen-table issues, the one in which Harris had the lead was on energy policies. Wisconsin’s likely voters are more concerned about energy prices (55%) than they are about carbon emissions (36%). They give Harris the advantage over Trump when it comes to trusting that person to handle America’s energy policies (48% to 46%).

When it comes to the pressing social issue of sexual identity, most Wisconsin voters agree that there are only two sexes (65% to 29%). They also oppose using hormones and surgery on minors who identify as transgender (56% to 32%).

Rasmussen Reports sums up the poll results here.