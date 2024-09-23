After 11 months of letting Hezbollah shoot at it, Israel is destroying Hezbollah

Hezbollah (an Iranian proxy) has taken rocket-fired potshots at Israel for years. However, beginning immediately after Hamas (an Iranian proxy) attacked Israel on October 7, Hezbollah began launching rockets at Israel every day. Israel, preoccupied with the Gaza War, relocated over 70,000 people who lived in northern Israel to get them out of the line of fire. Now, though, Israel is fully engaging Hezbollah and, after an awesome start, Israel’s war is still going...well, awesomely.

According to Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Hezbollah has fired over 8,000 rockets at Israel in the last 11 months, which is around 24 rockets a day. Of that number, the overwhelming majority were fired before Operation Grim Beeper, which occurred last week. Thus, even while Democrats and the rest of the world were screaming about Israel’s delicately conducted war against Hamas (an urban war with the lowest civilian-to-soldier casualty rate in history), everyone was ignoring the non-stop rocket fire directed at Israel’s civilians.

Despite these provocations, Israel waited patiently until just the right time to launch her defense against Hezbollah’s one-sided attacks. It had been planning the pager operation for 15 years and would not be rushed into it until the time was right.

The pager attack, as we all know, was stunningly successful, much to the chagrin of the Israel haters. According to Hezbollah’s internal documents, 879 Hezbollah members and 291 senior commanders died, presumably because the confined blasts (which left civilians virtually unscathed) severed their femoral arteries.

However, what was more important than the deaths were the injuries. Over 500 Hezbollah troops were blinded, over 1,700 hundred had their genitalia damaged (badly, one presumes), 613 had “permanent function damage” (whatever that means), and several thousand more were badly hurt.

It’s those several thousand who affect Hezbollah’s fighting ability. Soldiers will fight through death. However, injured men require a lot of resources, and they’re demoralizing. Even when surrounded by death, we all imagine that we will live, especially if we’re young. That seems to be a human survival mechanism. However, that mechanism does not kick in for injuries. Soldiers can all too readily imagine losing hands, reproductive organs, eyes, etc. They cease to be enthusiastic fighters when their imaginations run amok.

But Israel has done more than demoralize Hezbollah. It’s destroyed all of Hezbollah’s leadership. Over the past few days, through the pager attacks and other targeted strikes, Hassan Nasrallah, an Iranian agent who is Hezbollah’s secretary-general, has lost all his military leaders and advisors.

Now, Israel has escalated. Over the past 24 hours, after having wiped out Hezbollah’s officer corps, sidelined thousands of her troops, and demoralized the remaining troops, Israel took to the skies to destroy Hezbollah’s weapons.

What’s important to know is that Hezbollah stores its weapons in civilian villages. That is, as with Hamas, Hezbollah’s first line of defense is civilians. This IDF video shows how it works:

IDF reveals how Hezbollah stores missiles within civilian buildings in villages. Those building are currently being attacked and destroyed.



Entire villages will be destroyed and people will become homeless, due to Hezbollah's disregard for their lives.

pic.twitter.com/LDyqHAwdlH — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) September 23, 2024

The result is that one well-placed Israeli bomb doesn’t just destroy a building. Instead, it results in explosion after explosion, as Hezbollah’s munitions stockpiles blow up:

A regular house in a regular village in south Lebanon 👇



Ignore all those secondary explosions. I'm sure they don't mean anything 🙄 pic.twitter.com/Nxcin0VlhE — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) September 23, 2024

And the Hezbollah weapons depots continue to blow up at this time.



The strikes don’t stop! pic.twitter.com/Fk2GGL6X6H — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 23, 2024

As a side note, because of Hezbollah’s use of civilians to protect its weapons, Israel is still doing its best to save those civilians before it attacks the weapons’ stores:

IDF INFILTRATES LEBANON RADIO



An urgent message from the IDF broadcast on Lebanese radio: "The IDF is targeting Hezbollah military positions in your village and does not intend to harm civilians. If you are in or near a Hezbollah-used building, you must evacuate the village by… pic.twitter.com/1T4vtmRCzX — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 23, 2024

So far, Israel has attacked 1,600 Hezbollah targets in just 24 hours. I can’t find the link now (although I think it’s at the very useful Open Source Intel X account), but I’m pretty sure I read that Israel has managed to destroy almost all of Hezbollah’s long- and mid-range rocket stockpiles. That’s pretty good for a couple of days’ work.

The result, of course, is that people in Lebanon’s south are fleeing. Many who imagined following an invading army into Israel are instead trying to get as far from Israel as possible.

Of course, Hezbollah is not entirely helpless. Because of Iran’s supply chain, it has a huge store of weapons, and it’s been firing them at Israel non-stop. Some of the strikes have reached deep into the small nation, with Haifa, Israel’s third-largest city, under attack. (That’s the equivalent of a sustained rocket attack on Chicago.) Rockets have even reached the outskirts of Tel Aviv, which is Israel’s second biggest city (the equivalent of strikes on the suburbs of Los Angeles).

However, thanks to Israel’s investment in the Iron Dome system, Israelis have stayed safe. Here are some fascinating videos of the Iron Dome at work, defending Israel from Hezbollah’s attacks on civilians:

HOLY CRAP!



This footage was just taken from Haifa.



First of all, insane that Hezbollah can fire that many missiles into Haifa.



Second of all, the Iron Dome is simply magical!



Third of all, each one of those iron dome missiles costs north of $100,000. Not many know that! pic.twitter.com/saaMz3DzFj — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) September 23, 2024

Northern Israel minutes ago.



Thank God for the Iron Dome 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/fdVTTVOTmr — David Saranga (@DavidSaranga) September 23, 2024

This is one of the differences between Israel and her enemies. Israel spends her money to protect her people. Hamas and Hezbollah take the billions they receive from Iran and the billions stupid Western nations have sent to Gaza and the West Bank and use that money to turn civilians into part of their defensive systems. They are truly evil, and the world would do well to recognize that.

When Egypt, Syria, and Jordan, with help from surrounding Arab nations, were poised to attack in 1967, Israel was able to neutralize the Egyptian air force and wipe out the Syrian and Jordanian armies in six days. It’s entirely possible that, after sustaining a non-stop one-sided war from Hezbollah, Israel is poised to have another six-day victory under its belt. Israel is fighting intelligently to minimize civilian casualties on both sides of the battlefield while efficiently destroying its enemies.

What’s different now from 1967, though, is that in 1967, the free world applauded Israel’s stunning victory. Now...

Wait a minute. I was about to say that, in 2024, the free world dreams of Israel’s defeat and roots for those who hate Jews, Christians, Hindus, women, homosexuals, etc.

It occurred to me, though, that the nations that once fought against the forces of communism and supported Israel are no longer free nations. One after another, they’ve become hard-left, anti-liberty governments and have assiduously replaced their citizens with the same Muslims whose more fanatic co-religionists actively seek Israel’s destruction. Even in America, the Democrat party, from the White House on down, is able, at best, to pay lip service to Israel while fervently hoping it loses.

Israel is not the leading edge of the free world. It is the last gasp of the free world. If it goes, we all go.

Image: X screen grab.