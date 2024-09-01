A weak, after-the-fact American response to the Hamas slaughter of an American-Israeli hostage

U.S. officials, including President Joseph R. Biden (D), and presidential wannabe, currently Vice President Kamala Harris (D) put out their usual meaningless, after-the-fact puffery following the news that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) found the brutalized body of American-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin and five other innocents slaughtered Israeli hostages in some Hamas tunnel hideout in Gaza.

Oh.

Oh again. And again.

Trump says Israel needs to ‘finish what they started’ and said war with Hamas is ‘taking a long time’

Many Americans, who understand what is happening in Europe and other parts of the world, agree with Trump because they understand that Israel is also protecting them. They are repelled by Biden's, Harris's, and the others' empty words. And lies.

Because they also know -- they are next!