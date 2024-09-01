A weak, after-the-fact American response to the Hamas slaughter of an American-Israeli hostage
U.S. officials, including President Joseph R. Biden (D), and presidential wannabe, currently Vice President Kamala Harris (D) put out their usual meaningless, after-the-fact puffery following the news that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) found the brutalized body of American-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin and five other innocents slaughtered Israeli hostages in some Hamas tunnel hideout in Gaza.
Remember this?
IDF Discovers Command Room and Weapons in UNRWA Gaza Headquarters
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) revealed on July 12 that Israeli commandos discovered a Hamas command room and weapons at the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Gaza City, in a further example of the UN agency collaborating with or turning a blind eye to Gazan terrorists operating in their midst. The raid was part of the IDF 99th Infantry Division’s renewed operations in the western and southern neighborhoods of Gaza City, which began on July 8. After evacuating civilians, IDF troops engaged in battles with terrorists inside the compound, capturing Hamas operatives who attempted to flee, according to The Times of Israel.
Oh.
Israeli forces stormed the site in November, drawing intense international scrutiny and criticism.
Syrian man arrested over deadly attack in Germany; Islamic State group claims responsibility
27% of Prisoners in London Jails are Muslims
Trump says Israel needs to ‘finish what they started’ and said war with Hamas is ‘taking a long time’
Many Americans, who understand what is happening in Europe and other parts of the world, agree with Trump because they understand that Israel is also protecting them. They are repelled by Biden's, Harris's, and the others' empty words. And lies.
Because they also know -- they are next!
May G-d comfort the stalwart Goldberg-Polin family and the families of other Israeli hostages and murdered soldiers among the all the other mourners of Zion and Jerusalem.