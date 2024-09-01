« California lawmakers pass bill banning voter ID requirements
September 1, 2024

A weak, after-the-fact American response to the Hamas slaughter of an American-Israeli hostage

By Ethel C. Fenig

U.S. officials, including President Joseph R. Biden (D), and presidential wannabe, currently Vice President Kamala Harris (D) put out their usual meaningless, after-the-fact puffery following the news that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) found the brutalized body of American-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin and five other innocents slaughtered Israeli hostages in some Hamas tunnel hideout in Gaza.

On the one hand, Secretary of State Antony Blinken pressed Israel to accept yet another ceasefire deal with the terrorist Hamas government in Gaza, blithely ignoring that a "ceasefire" agreement was in place on the Jewish holiday of Succot (Oct. 7, 2023) when Gazan Muslims slaughtered hundreds of Israelis attending a music festival plus many more in adjacent towns and kibbutzes.   
 
And that a "ceasefire" agreement was in place over the past years -- and also ignored -- as Gazan Muslims routinely unleashed bombs across the border to civilian Israeli towns and the UN routinely condemned ... Israel ... yes, Israel, for complaining and defending itself while its own personnel were found to be part of the official Hamas Muslim Gazan terrorist army.

Remember this?

IDF Discovers Command Room and Weapons in UNRWA Gaza Headquarters

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) revealed on July 12 that Israeli commandos discovered a Hamas command room and weapons at the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Gaza City, in a further example of the UN agency collaborating with or turning a blind eye to Gazan terrorists operating in their midst. The raid was part of the IDF 99th Infantry Division’s renewed operations in the western and southern neighborhoods of Gaza City, which began on July 8. After evacuating civilians, IDF troops engaged in battles with terrorists inside the compound, capturing Hamas operatives who attempted to flee, according to The Times of Israel.

Oh.

The UN was also silent when the Muslim Hamas Gazan government routinely disguised their headquarters as hospitals but now condemns Israel for bombing these "hospitals."
 

Hamas Used Gaza Hospital as a Command Center, U.S. Intelligence Says

Israeli forces stormed the site in November, drawing intense international scrutiny and criticism.
 
 Oh again. And again.
 
So do what you have to do Israel.  After seeing the horror that is in Israel from the Gazan Muslims and  that Europeans are experiencing on a smaller scale from their brethren, for example in Germany 
 
Syrian man arrested over deadly attack in Germany; Islamic State group claims responsibility
 

 

27% of Prisoners in London Jails are Muslims

many Americans support former president and current presidential contender Donald J. Trump (R):
 

Trump says Israel needs to ‘finish what they started’ and said war with Hamas is ‘taking a long time’

Many Americans, who understand what is happening in Europe and other parts of the world, agree with Trump because they understand that Israel is also protecting them.  They are repelled by Biden's, Harris's, and the others' empty words. And lies.   

Because they also know -- they are next!

And many offer the traditional Jewish prayer to the survivors of the deceased
 
May G-d comfort the stalwart Goldberg-Polin family and the families of other Israeli hostages and murdered soldiers  among the all the other mourners of Zion and Jerusalem.
