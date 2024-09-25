A splendid little rat's nest of discord for Kamala Harris: Rashida Tlaib lays down a support-Hezb'allah-or-else marker for her

Now here's something we can assign to the binder called "Good Trouble":

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a full-blown Democrat squad member and Palestinian-American who represents a Detroit-area seat in the swing state of Michigan, is mad as heck about Israel bombing Hezb'allah in Lebanon and has laid down a marker for Kamala Harris: Stop Israel from bombing them ... or else.

My statement on the indiscriminate bombing of Lebanon: pic.twitter.com/ZfpXa84R5c — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) September 25, 2024

It reads:

Our district is home to one of the largest, most vibrant Lebanese communities in the nation. While our families mourn the ongoing genocide in Gaza, they are now witnessing the Israeli government's indiscriminate bombing of Lebanon. Our community is in so much pain as our neighbors watch their loved ones being slaughtered in Lebanon. We are already receiving desperate calls from our residents asking for help finding their loved ones or evacuating their family members who have nowhere to go. The Biden-Harris administration continues to allow Netanyahu and the Israeli government to operate with impunity as they carry out war crimes. After facing no red line in Gaza, in an attempt to remain in power, Netanyahu is now expanding his genocidal campaign to Lebanon, using the same tactics the Biden-Harris administration has endorsed. We have already seen indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure. We have seen Israeli officials falsely declare that Lebanon isn't a state, and that Israel has a right to invade and occupy it. The same U.S. weapons being used to kill innocent civilians in Gaza have already claimed the lives of over 500 people in Lebanon, including over 50 children, and have injured thousands more civilians. Deploying more U.S. troops and sending more U.S. bombs will only lead to more suffering and carnage. The Biden-Harris is capable of stopping the bloodshed. President Biden must implement an immediate arms embargo to end the slaughter and de-escalate the risk of a wider regional war.

It reads like a Hezb'allah press release, given that Iran-backed Hezb'allah has been bombing and displacing Israeli citizens on their own land for nearly a year, most notably in the wanton murder of a group of Druze children as they played soccer on a field, in addition to displacing tens of thousands of Israelis in the north from their homes.

They've getting away with it for years, they've stepped it up in the last year, Israel is tired of it, and has decided to take them out.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's public approval ratings have soared as a result.

Now Tlaib is upset about these surgical strikes on terrorists in their nests.

How anyone can defend Hezb'allah, without being Hezb'allah, is something of a mystery.

But here we are -- she's as mad as an old wet hen about Israel taking care of business, and is demanding Harris do something to stop Israel, as if Bibi would pay any attention at all to the rude clowns in the White House who treated him so badly on his last trip to the states.

Good luck with that one, Rashida.

But Kamala is running for president now, and will probably try to pay lip service or "listen" to Tlaib's lunatic ravings on behalf of terrorists. We all know that Harris is concerned about the Dearborn vote and Tlaib represents District 12, known as Dearborn Heights.

And Michigan is a swing state with a razor-thin lead for Kamala.

Tlaib no doubt represents a lot of Dearborn sentiment that Harris is trying to keep from voting from upstart candidate Jill Stein, coming at the same time she is trying to campaign in Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Nevada.

Could it be enough to lose Michigan to President Trump if Tlaib's ravings translate into lost support for Kamala?

One can only hope so. We Republicans don't have a dog in this fight, so the specter of Kamala and Tlaib screaming it out is music to our ears. They're already fighting about antisemitism here. They're still bitter about the Democratic National Convention not giving them a speaking slot. Tlaib also got into a scrap with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over antisemitism. Besides this, Tlaib has refused to endorse Kamala for president.

Might Tlaib just queer it for Kamala on the Michigan matter as the terrorist war goes on in Lebanon? One can only hope so. It's delicious to see one's enemies get Medieval on each other. Fight and thrash away against Kamala, Rashida. Go get her.

Trump will be there to clean up afterward.

Image: Twitter screen shot