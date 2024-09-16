A second assassination attempt on President Trump and all they can come up with is are two minor gun charges?

A would-be assassin takes aim at a leading presidential contender and former president, and all the federal attorney can come up with as a charge are a couple of gun violations?

Something seems fishy out in Florida where the crime happened, home to a lot of federal officials who hate Trump.

According to the Associated Press:

During an eight-minute hearing, prosecutors levied two charges against him: possessing a firearm despite a prior felony conviction and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Officials said Routh could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted on the first charge, and a possible five-year sentence on the second charge. A bond hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 23, and a probable cause hearing or arraignment has been set for Sept. 30, depending on whether the government secures an indictment on the charges.

A snaggle-toothed, bug-eyed freak attempts to assassinate a former president and leading presidential contender, and for the second time in two months, and all they can come up with is a gun charge? It's strange stuff indeed given that he pointed what was reportedly a Dragunov SVD sniper rifle with a scope at his target from an easy 305 yards away, he somehow had the president's schedule, he had the money to make the trip despite not having any savings, he'd made crazed social media posts about hating the president and threatened to kill others, he had a backpack full of ceramic tiles to deflect return fire, and he had a fancy camera to record his act so that he could get it onto the television news.

There's no reasonable doubt that he had the intent to kill Trump, had done the planning to kill Trump, and went there to kill Trump.

But all he gets is a Soros-D.A.-style gun charge as if they'd really like to just release him early with a slap on the wrist.

It raises questions about whether this was some kind of "reward."

And it definitely sends a message to all the other dirtbags out there filled with Trump-hate to get out there and try.

Would they have let him off if he had purchased his rifle legally and didn't rub off the weapon's serial number? Would they have leveled the same paltry charges if Kamala Harris or Joe Biden were the target? How about if the guy was a terrorist-watchlister here illegally, coming in fresh from the unguarded border?

On that, I am sure they would have let him off, but they wouldn't like the publicity.

Seems they aren't taking this all that seriously.

It's strange stuff because they can drum up dozens of flimsy charges against President Trump whenever they want, and hand out draconian sentences to Jan. 6'ers for minor trespassing offenses, but when an actual, in-the-flesh assassination attempt is right in front of them, all they can come up with are process crimes and regulatory violations with short sentences for convictions.

Didn't the shoe bomber get life in the Supermax for trying to set his shoes on fire on a flight in the wake of 9/11? We haven't heard from any other would-be shoe-bombers lately because they all saw what happened to the last one. Why isn't this creep getting the shoe-bomber response?

Some tweeters offered reasonable theories as to why:

I was a homicide detective. Caught murderers and people who shoot people trying to kill them . And few people in the system are more of an impediment than prosecuting attorneys. They like slam dunk cases they can plea down and avoid doing trial work Already complaining this… — CW Jensen (@captaincwjensen) September 16, 2024

The state attorney general, who is a Democrat, conducting an investigation into the attack, seemed to beg off:

Dave Aronberg, the state attorney for Palm Beach, says it’s going to be "tough to charge" Trump's second attempted assassin with a "charge against Trump":



"You could charge someone with various crimes, perhaps an attempted murder, without having a shot fired. If you've gone… pic.twitter.com/qww0SNGLN9 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 16, 2024

There's also this guy, who runs the Miami FBI. which is leading the investigation:

The FBI guy who spoke at the assassination attempt press briefing in West Palm Beach today was forced to scrub his socials for anti-Trump vitriol. https://t.co/jivO6rjaQV pic.twitter.com/g72dU13pQi — EJ 😊 (@erinhaust) September 15, 2024

🚨For those who want to see the man who leds the Miami Field Office. A known Trump hater, and someone who lists prosecuting the FACE Act in his Bureau bio...



You know ... the one they use to target conservatives? Maybe the @FBI should recuse itself. https://t.co/3PLVmQ65px pic.twitter.com/Qiw4SFE9JD — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) September 16, 2024

Feel confident they're out to give this the charges it deserves, given the gravity of the implications if he had succeeded? Maybe there are things we don't know, and maybe they will charge him with more in coming days. But right now, this looks like the wannabe assassin and the prosecutors are kind of on the same side.

That ought to be yet one more reason to vote for Trump, who's the only one who can hose this out.

