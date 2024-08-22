You're no good, Andy

According to polls, the networks will call Kentucky fairly quickly on election night. So what do you do if you are the Democrat governor of Kentucky with not much of a local future in politics?

First, you can go out of your way to get on the national ticket. It didn't work because parties usually like candidates who can deliver their home states. Not Andy of Kentucky. He ain’t delivering a thing.

Second, you can make a national name for yourself beating up VP candidate J.D. Vance and hoping that a Harris administration will put you on the cabinet. Maybe.

Last, but not least, you can make a fool out of yourself by attacking Sen. Vance over abortion. This is what I mean:

Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear suggested Tuesday morning that Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance could gain more empathy for those who advocate for abortion access amid tragic circumstances if he went through a similar ordeal. The comments sparked an outcry from Vance, his campaign and other Republicans. Faced with that criticism hours later, Beshear said he wasn’t trying to suggest anyone should be harmed and called the criticism a “deflection” from Republicans away from their stance on abortion.

Deflection, governor? It was the governor of Kentucky who took the cheap shot. I heard him say it.

Governor Beshear should apologize to the Vance family He has time to get himself out of this hole and put the issue behind him. Otherwise, we will file Andy as another Democrat whose common sense has been aborted.

By the way, Pres. Trump and Sen. Vance support exceptions to abortion. On the other hand, it's Kentucky that has strict abortion requirements.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Charity Hedges