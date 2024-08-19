Wicked funny: Black radio host says he was offered $10,000 to shill for Kamala Harris campaign

Sometimes it takes someone kind of 'out there' to say the quiet part out loud.

Which brings us to this guy, Dr. Umar Johnson, a radical activist and internet influencer, who said he was offered cash to shill for the Kamala Harris campaign.

He put this video out the other day:

🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: Civil Rights activist Dr. Umar Rashad Ibn Abdullah-Johnson announced that Kamala Harris’s team offered him $10,000 for an interview with Kamala Harris.



Dr. Umar also uploaded text messages proving his claim and says Kamala Harris’s team is also paying Rickey… pic.twitter.com/z8njeuKDBw — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 15, 2024

According to Black Information Network's transcript:

“The Black vote ain’t for sale no more,” Johnson said. “We bartering on business! We standing on business! Bring us some tangibles or get out of my face.”

... and ...

“Kamala Harris and the Democratic plantation is paying you celebrities, paying you to shame Black people into voting [for Harris]. Ya’ll know we not going to get nothing out of that vote…ya’ll being bought. They offered my $10K for an interview with Kamala Harris. I don’t want your money, but we can definitely do the interview…yes, we can do the interview, but keep your damn money," Johnson said.

That's pretty consistent with previous reports that the Harris campaign is seeking to manipulate social media "influencers" and even Google searches to support the Potemkin campaign to voters.

Johnson can speak for himself - he's kind of a wild character with black nationalist views reminiscent of Louis Farrakhan's -- yet he may be telling the truth based on exposure of what the Harris campaign is doing.

His diatribe gets die-laughing funny when he accuses others of actually taking the cash.

“Rickey Smiley, I love you, but crying on the radio for Kamala Harris my brother? It’s an all-time low. Don’t do that again Rickey Smiley. Don’t you get on your radio show and cry for Kamala…If you want to cry for Kabama Harris…you do that in the privacy of your own house. But if we’re going to be honest, Steve Harvey and Rickey Smiley — and I love you both, no hate to my big brothers — but if we’re going to be honest, Rickey Smiley and Steve Harvey, ya’ll only carried on because ya’ll got paid to carry on. Can we please be honest? Can we?”

He produced text messages he said supported his claims that the other black media influencers are taking the cash.

I looked for denials from the other two, but I so far don't see any denials. It doesn't mean they took the cash, but ... why aren't they denying such a harsh and damning charge if they didn't take it? Didn't conservative black radio host Armstrong Jones see his career ruined when he was accused of taking conflict-of-interest cash?

I am still looking for those denials.

Because if they did take the cash, it's a pretty sorry story, that of Harris running a Potemkin campaign with paid shills using their legitimate fame to promote an incompetent to high office based on the color of her skin. There may even be questions as to its legality as a campaign expense. In any case, it's sneaky, given that those paid aren't telling their listeners.

As for those accused, Steve Harvey, who famously read the wrong name of the beauty contest winner at the Miss Universe Pageant a few years ago, has a major television presence, so I find it hard to believe he would even take the cash, given that the amount offered would be piddly to him. Where is his denial?

Radio host Smiley, on the other hand, seems like quite a disagreeable character.

According to the Washington Times:

Radio host Rickey Smiley encountered massive pushback online after he scolded Black voters who refused to support the vice president’s White House run. “I’m just sick of the Black people on the internet talking about, ’I’m not with [Ms. Harris ].’ OK, so if you’re not with her, that means you’re with Trump ,” Mr. Smiley said on his morning radio show. “Y’all need to block every last one of their asses on Facebook and on Instagram and social media — and stop. That’s just garbage.”

Eeew.

Those kinds of shamings of black voters are outrageous, and according to the Washington Times, Johnson isn't the only one who's disgusted by them. But they are in line with Democrat campaign tactics on black voters: Joe Biden tried to shame black voters into voting for him with "you ain't black" in the last election, and Michelle Obama tried to do the same in the election before, hollering about getting black people's supposedly lazy nephews out to vote.

They've been to that well a couple of times, so if Smiley took the cash, his messaging template be backfiring even worse than it already is just based on the type of nasty coercive message it is, with allegations of paid shilling without telling listeners. Smiley would be wise to issue a denial if he didn't take that Kamala Kash.

In any case, it's fun to see Johnson put Smiley on the grill over claims of shilling.

Couldn't happen to a meaner leftist.

