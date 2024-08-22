Why are nonprofit groups setting up voter registration booths outside of driver’s license offices in Texas?

Every time I’ve ever applied for a new driver’s license while also being involved in the voting process (Arizona, Tennessee, and now Alabama), I’ve registered to vote while I was in the DMV getting my picture taken. Now apparently that process is true for Texas too—which makes this story all the more odd, unsettling, and condemning. From a report out yesterday by Natalia Mittelstadt at Just the News:

Texas AG Ken Paxton launches probe of groups allegedly registering non-citizens to vote The AG’s Election Integrity Unit found that multiple nonprofit organizations have opened booths outside Texas Department of Public Safety Driver License offices to assist with voter registration. U.S. citizens have the opportunity to register to vote at the offices when they are being issued or renewing their driver’s license or identification card.

First of all, if my experience is any indicator of what the paperwork is like in Texas too, registering to vote is basically as simple as checking a “yes” or “no” box—even a first-grader could figure it out—and as long as you speak and read English at even the most basic levels, it’s not a confusing process. Even more so when you consider that there’s someone right across the counter from you who could answer any questions if they arose. But, if you’re an American and you can’t figure out how to properly fill-out a government form that’s about as straightforward as it gets, maybe you’re not exactly competent enough to have a say in public policy and representation.

So, it strikes me as very strange indeed that nonprofit voter registration groups would wait outside the DMV, “helping” people register to vote. Seems a bit redundant, right? I mean, only if you’re not registering illegals though, because all those legals would have just had the opportunity to register while in the Texas DMV.

But if your target demographic isn’t the American citizen…? Then it makes perfect sense.

Looking at Texas’s eligibility requirements for a driver’s license, it’s obviously more rigid than handing them out like candy from a pedophile’s van, like they do in Democrat-run states, but it’s hardly difficult for illegals to obtain one; “refugees and asylees” can procure one with one single document… a work permit, also known as Employment Authorization Document, or EAD. Yes, that’s the only documentation needed, while I need a birth certificate, my previous driver’s license, utility bills in my name, three letters of recommendation, and my kindergarten grades (slight exaggeration). And yes, the same work permit that Joe Biden handed out by the millions; in “record numbers” in fact. Here’s this, from Chicago Business:

The Resurrection Project and other nonprofits are helping migrants apply for work permits in Chicago. Migrants are eligible for a permit if they have temporary protective status, parole status or have been in the country 150 days after filing a petition for asylum.

While Mittelstadt’s report didn’t identify the names of the nonprofits “assisting” with voter registration outside the Texas DMVs, I have to wonder if any of them are affiliated with The Resurrection Project.

And, as of March of this year, “refugees” don’t even have to apply for a work permit, instead being automatically enrolled for one the moment they break into our nation and cross our borders illegally—it’s “streamlined” as they say. From the Utah Supreme Court’s immigration legal services publication:

Refugees to Receive Work Permits in Just 30 Days Under New USCIS Process U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced a new streamlined work authorization process for refugees in the U.S. Refugees will now have to wait only 30 days to receive their Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) after being admitted to the country. This significantly reduces wait time for work authorization (down from several months), so refugees can begin working in the U.S. soon after arriving. Under the new system, as soon as a refugee enters the U.S., USCIS will digitally generate Form I-765 (Application for Employment Authorization) for them. Once approved, refugees will typically receive their EAD within one to two weeks by mail. Additionally, USCIS will now electronically provide the Social Security Administration with the necessary information to assign Social Security numbers and send Social Security cards to refugees so they can begin working.

With a Texas driver’s license, an illegal is not permitted to register to vote… in the office at least. What happens when they get that license and exit the building, only to be greeted by a friendly nonprofit worker that speaks Spanish, telling them all about the wonder of the Democrat party, or the “free” stuff they’re set to receive if they just vote blue, no matter who, or how evil anti-immigrant Donald Trump is?

Any guesses as to who might be funding these nonprofits?

