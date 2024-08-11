Who are the folks who show up at a Kamala Harris rally?

One has to wonder, who are those people who have come out of the woodwork, ostensibly to support the vacuous, inarticulate Kamala Harris?

She was very unpopular when she tried to run for president in 2020.

She was still unpopular when she was Biden’s DEI hire as vice president; she fulfilled his promise to select a black woman.

Biden did so without regard for her merit or competency. Everyone knows that.

So now, suddenly manufactured crowds appear at her rallies this past week and display what seems to be a hypnotized mob.

The obvious answer is they are so mind-numbed they will vote for anyone but Trump, but that is not believable.

His polls are as good as they were when Biden was still in the running. Those media polls that say she is beating him are fake.

Check Rasmussen.

One answer is that she has local musicians headline her show. Perhaps those people come to see the entertainment and stay to fill the seats.

It has been reported that in Alabama, homeless people were bussed to the venue.

To be sure, the crowds are nowhere as large as they are for Trump. We all know that the left will do anything to push their candidate, no matter how unqualified for the office. They pay people if necessary. They certainly pay for activists to protest and to riot when they feel the need. They are not above using fake crowd shots throughout the media.

But one thing is certain about those Harris/Walz crowds: They are tragically uninformed about practically everything except identity politics. They’ve been thoroughly indoctrinated to obey the dictates of the left without question. They know nothing of the Constitution or the corruption that is rampant throughout our bureaucracy. In psychological terms, it’s called “mass formation.” Watch clips of any of those who attend speak about why they are there and their actual knowledge about her is nil.

She has given the exact same speech at each rally which she reads from the teleprompter. Without the teleprompter, she cannot put a coherent sentence together.

Her website remains devoid of any and all policy initiatives.

Video clips of her past ruminations are either humorously absurd or truly frightening for they expose her far, far left radicalism. She is anti-energy, pro-criminal, anti-police, pro-open border, pro-amnesty for all illegals. She is utterly ignorant when it comes to foreign policy, but is pro-Hamas, anti-Israel.

Naturally, because the left is chronically dishonest, her “campaign” has her flipping on many of her previous, inconvenient statements including the fact that she originally self-identified as Indian-American. They now deny she was ever the “border czar’ despite the voluminous examples in all forms of the media.

The attempted re-branding of this woman has been exhaustive but once she is forced to speak in public without a teleprompter, the truth will be as evident as Biden’s dementia was after that June debate.

She cannot possibly run the country. She is inept, shallow and linguistically challenged. Biden is and has always been, a man of questionable character. Kamala Harris is a woman wholly lacking character of any kind. To quote Brad Thor, the American president is “a projection to the rest of the world of how the United States sees itself.” This must never be Kamala Harris.

One issue Kamala has not flipped on is her extreme position on abortion. She and vice presidential pick Tim Walz both advocate for no restrictions at all on abortion up to the moment of birth.

They are both comfortable with infanticide and have no qualms demanding late term abortions remain legal.

Walz is a radical extremist on transgenderism and supports genital mutilation for children as young as ten years old. As governor of Minnesota, he has mandated tampon machines in all boys’ bathrooms throughout the state’s schools. He has made his state a sanctuary state for trans persons. He let his city burn during the George Floyd riots; for five days he refused to call in the National Guard. His wife said in an interview that she loved the smell of rubber burning as the riots destroyed Minneapolis.

This is a very weird family. He is also a barely-closeted antisemite and has made common cause with the “godfather of campus antisemitism,” Hatem Bazian.

So, what do we have here? We have a media that is slavishly and dutifully doing the left’s bidding in the re-branding of Kamala Harris, formerly one of the most disliked politicians in the country.

They get the talking points and repeat the required words over and over again.

Last week it was “weird.” This week it is “joy” and “joyful.”

What a crock. Who falls for this media crap? Only the people who show up at these staged rallies, whether they are recruited and /or paid. One has to feel both sorry for them and angry at them for being so easily led by a thoroughly propagandistic media. They’ve been very carefully taught, as Richard Rogers so thoughtfully wrote in South Pacific.

These oh-so-carefully-taught uncritical thinkers are willing captives of the left. Kamala Harris and her running mate are both far, far left radicals, actual communists in practice. Walz says socialism is “neighborliness.” No, it’s the brutal imposition of totalitarianism. That is what the people who show up for a Harris/Walz rally, who scream and clap for them as directed by big flashing signs and the claquers that get them going. If a majority of voters, legal and illegal, vote for these two, our once Constitutional republic, barely recognizable now, will be over.

Image: Screen shot from Fox9 video, via YouTube