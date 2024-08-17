When Kamala doesn’t have rock stars at her rally, she can barely fill a room

People like to be part of something big and exciting. The Democrats know that—it’s human nature—so their job was to make Kamala’s campaign seem big and exciting. And of course, the way to do that is to show that her crowds match Donald Trump’s crowds. And they seemingly did—except it turns out that, as with everything about Kamala’s campaign, it’s smoke and mirrors. The reality, which showed up in Raleigh, North Carolina, is that, like Hillary before her, Kamala can’t organically fill a room.

Back in 2016, Mark Steyn was dubious about the Trump phenomenon. I can’t find the link now, but I vividly recall him writing that what changed his mind was when his daughter took him to a Trump rally (I think in New Hampshire). He was blown away by the crowds and the enthusiasm, and it was all organic. There were no breathless MSM reporters, nor were there rock stars. Instead, there were simply thousands of ordinary Americans desperate to hear a man who promised to end the woes the political class had visited on them for so long.

Image: The venue for Kamala’s Raleigh rally. X screen grab.

The Trump crowds were just as enthusiastic in 2020. Then, though, we were assured that the paucity of crowds for Biden was that his supporters were more decent people who cared desperately about not spreading COVID, unlike the evil Trump superspreaders.

The problem for Democrats was that, in 2024, Trump was and is still drawing massive crowds. Biden, without the COVID excuse, couldn’t fill a room. When Kamala, Obama, and Pelosi shivved Biden and Kamala stepped into his shoes, the Democrats needed to change that dynamic...or at least, make it appear that the dynamic was different.

And so it was that the media flooded us with stories of the long lines and filled stadiums for Kamala:

The line to get into Kamala Harris' first rally with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, stretched for blocks away from the venue in Philadelphia. https://t.co/vKJIPljDDy pic.twitter.com/JOtBKPar58 — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) August 6, 2024

Roughly seven hours until VP Harris addresses supporters here in Atlanta. There is a line of supporters now (it was empty at 10a). Trump/ Vance will Campagin at same venue on Saturday - will be interesting to compare crowd sizes in this battleground state pic.twitter.com/qjbuS29zUF — Mark Meredith (@markpmeredith) July 30, 2024

What the Kamala line touters forgot to mention was that Kamala was essentially offering free musical performances by hot stars:

NOW - Megan Thee Stallion gets the crowd going at Kamala's first presidential campaign rally in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/ZJKGfQClVO — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 30, 2024

That’s not a Kamala Harris Rally.



It’s called “Country Jam USA” with Grammy Award winning band Bon Iver and Justin Verno, and they give the concert goers Harris signs.



Harris is the guest appearance. Playing us all for fools. pic.twitter.com/mzOC7egjQF — 🌹IRA The Ghost of ARI 💯ᖉ∩ƨƨ!ɐu ᗷO⊥ ❌ (@IRAtheGhostARI) August 7, 2024

And as with Hillary and Biden rallies, indications soon appeared that the campaign was forced to use the black curtains of doom down on the upper levels of the stadiums, even as the Pravda media focused on the crowd clustered closer to Kamala:

BREAKING: Video directly from @KamalaHQ shows their rally in Las Vegas, NV with A LOT of empty seats on the top floor and a giant black curtain covering entire sections of empty seats



pic.twitter.com/BuaDswWMgf — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) August 11, 2024

The crowds, it seems, are a magic act if you’re being nice and a con if you’re not. There is no grassroots Kamala supporter, only AstroTurf.

And then there was Kamala’s rally yesterday in Raleigh, NC. It’s gotten attention because she announced her plans to turn America into Venezuela. Or as Bill Ackman gracefully described it, “The @KamalaHarris economic plan is to increase demand with subsidies and to reduce supply with price controls, and to do so in the first 100 days of her administration.”

What’s also noteworthy, though, is that, without a hot music act as her backup, Kamala couldn’t get a crowd in a small gym:

Kamala Harris has a whopping 100 people at her North Carolina rally.



Yesterday she had 300.



Tough to draw a crowd when no free concert is attached.



The "momentum" is fake. https://t.co/hkDTFmQiBX — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 16, 2024

Massive Crowd!

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡



When they forget to book a free concert at a Kamala Harris Rally.



😂😭😂😭😂😉



270-275 people…??? pic.twitter.com/BYlqaThZVm — 🇺🇸🇺🇸~777DEAN777~🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@77HERCULES77) August 15, 2024

Even if the very empty rooms seen in the photo at near the top of this post and the video above are from early in the event, before all attendees had gathered, the room’s size accommodates maybe 500 people. Trump draws tens of thousands at the drop of a hat—and as noted, they’re there for him, not for the music.

Kamala has no charisma. In terms of presentation, she’s got that flat, nagging voice (Fran Drescher without the comedic charm), a weird habit of nodding along in agreement with herself, and the famed nervous cackle. Then there is the fact that she’s got the millstone of Biden’s policies attached around her neck.

Abraham Lincoln famously said, “You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you can not fool all of the people all of the time.” The communist base will always be fooled, and most Americans might have been caught up in the stage-managed presentation of Kamala’s first three weeks. However, the big question is whether enough will draw back from the madness and realize that they’re being conned. If they can see that Kamala is a charmless “Kamunist,” whose crowds are as fake as everything else about her, the polls might start reflecting reality and not manufactured Democrat fantasies.