Walz panders with deeply ‘personal’ story about IVF, but it’s totally untrue

Is this in the same vein as his “stolen valor” lies? Or, is he just demonstrably uneducated and uninformed? Well, we’re talking about Tim Walz, so it’s hard to know.

Now, Walz has been claiming that he and his wife used in-vitro fertilization, or “IVF” in order to have children; as it turns out though, this is entirely untrue.

Walz and his wife reportedly turned to intrauterine insemination, or IUI, when they apparently struggled to conceive—is that because his wife is a beard and the mechanics needed for procreation aren’t part of the relationship equation? I myself am not convinced this man is actually straight, because how many normal men are really that committed to making sure little boys have access to tampons? I’d call that not straight, not to mention disgusting. Or, was God signaling that someone like Tim Walz should not procreate? However, it’s not like Walz cares one iota for God’s will though, in any capacity.

I digress.

Since IVF has been in the news though, Walz of course took the opportunity to pander to the “reproductive health” crowd and turn the spotlight to himself:

THREAD: In addition to his military career & drunk driving arrest, there’s another topic about which @Tim_Walz has been lying for political purposes —the conception of his own children. Since IVF treatments entered the news earlier this year, Walz has been repeatedly claiming he… pic.twitter.com/hHdfSsiGaI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 20, 2024

In vitro literally means “in glass” as in the petri dish of a lab, which means a zygote is created outside of the woman’s uterus, develops into an embryo, and is then implanted into her. IUI on the other hand, is exactly as it sounds, and the new person is created inside the woman the moment she conceives after being artificially inseminated. These are two entirely different things, so is Walz trying to score cheap political points? He talks about his “journey” being a deeply “personal” one—but he retells it over and over at modest political rallies in front of hundreds of total strangers? Or, is he just an idiot, pretending to be more educated and informed than he really is? If it’s the latter—entirely possible—what business does he have involving himself in public policy? He’s a vicious promoter of all things “reproductive health” but seemingly doesn’t even understand the basics.

Get a load of this though, because now I’m starting to even doubt the veracity of his IUI claims; Walz has said on multiple occasions that he and his wife went through “years” (emphasis his) of “fertility treatments” but if the health care system has any understanding of IUI treatments, then it sounds like he might be “misspeaking” again, just like he did about his rank, combat experience, and military service. According to USF health, this is one “cycle” of IUI:

Each IUI treatment is referred to as a ‘cycle’ – the time from the first day of your period to ovulation and insemination and then a pregnancy test two weeks later.

For all the men out there who aren’t tracking on women’s menstrual cycles, this is probably about six weeks of time. Furthermore, from the Cleveland Clinic:

Most healthcare providers recommend three cycles of IUI before pursuing another reproductive treatment, like IVF. If you’re over the age of 40, some healthcare providers recommend just one cycle of IUI before moving on to IVF.

Okay, so tell me how a 6-week “cycle” that should have been done roughly three (or fewer) times, took “years”? Seems like quite an exaggeration.

As Mary Chastain at Legal Insurrection questions, “Has Tim Walz ever told the truth?” My honest thought? Not remotely.

Image: YouTube video screen grab, edited.