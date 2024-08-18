Wall Street battens down the hatches to warn investors about the Kamunist surge of price controls -report

You don't have to like Wall Street to recognize that they know which side of the slice their bread is buttered on. They know their onions what makes them money and what doesn't, premised on what makes an economy go fast, and what makes an economy screech to a halt.

So now we have this:

Breaking: Wall Street research departments working overtime this weekend to alert clients about the potential far left even socialist economic agenda of @KamalaHarris since her speech Friday, particularly her call for price controls. Even the gentle souls of finance can’t escape… — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) August 17, 2024

Kamala Harris unveiled her economic plan, with its vast government spending to create more inflation, and Maduro-style price controls to supposedly stop it, and Wall Street is starting to scramble. Nobody wants to be the last one out of the pool with that kind of an event.

They know how this story ends, they've seen it time and again, with the Mexican peso meltdown, the Asian crisis, the S&L crisis, the housing crisis, the Russia ruble crisis, the Long Term Capital Management bailout, China's serial devaluations, Argentina's serial defaults, and plenty of other crises.

Broadly speaking, it's always a disaster when a government overspends beyond its means, devalues its currency as a result, sees various financial institutions take hits, and then in some cases takes insane measures like capital controls to fix the mess they made, leading to shortages and the destruction of savings that would otherwise go into investment capital. In some cases the governments actually go down in flames, their capitols literally on fire.

They know Economics 101, that price controls are a recipe for shortages and black markets and the breakdown of rule of law, and at a minimum, never work the way they are supposed to work. Even the leftists on Wall Street know this basic fact, they would be embarrassed to say they didn't, which is why we see so much pushback against the idea even in the leftist media. Again, it's Economics 101 and only stupid people don't know Economics 101.

Which brings us to Harris.

The people of finance really do know their stuff on these economic matters, which explains why they are reacting so swiftly and with such alarm at the news.

Here are two eye-blanching long threads on Twitter explaining just how these Kamunist plans are going to hit the economy, both are exceedingly useful and instructive:

This one's from an expert on mergers and acquisitions, with a droll and ironic opener that doesn't stay that way once you read down. He knows the deal on how price controls work out:

People need to stop overreacting about Kamala’s plan to reduce food inflation, as if it would lead to communism, mass starvation, and the end of America.



I worked in M&A in the food industry. Here’s a step-by-step summary of what would actually happen:



1. The government… pic.twitter.com/r6drzTFf1a — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) August 17, 2024

This, too:

This one's from an entrepreneur who clearly understand the housing market, which is another part of the Kamunist plan:

🧵 Alright, buckle up, folks! Here's a post that might just make your coffee come out your nose:



The Great American Homebuying 🏡 Fiasco of 2024



Picture this: You're a first-time homebuyer, dreaming of your own little slice of the American Dream. Enter, stage left, Kamala… https://t.co/4ePXvQ4KS8 — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) August 16, 2024

That's not a pretty picture.

Bottom line here is that Wall Street is pretty alarmed about the economic idiocy of the Kamala plan for the economy. You can bet they are hedging and defending their assets now for the inevitable storm to follow if this fool gets elected president. They are battening down the hatches now because they know it will be a big one.

