Venezuelan gang overrunning Aurora, CO apartment complex is all just a figment of your ‘imagination’ says governor

From George Orwell’s 1984 comes one of the author’s most memorable lines: “The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”

Well, while the fictional party of Oceania illustrated a society in which the people were to dismiss reality in authoritarian submission, Colorado governor Jared Polis prefers to gaslight us, describing the “evidence of [our] eyes and ears” as a mere figment of our “imagination.” We don’t need to “reject” anything because it’s all just in our crazy heads!

Yesterday I wrote a blog on a surreal and terrifying situation in which illegal migrants, suspected to be members of the vicious Tren de Agua gang from Venezuela, armed to the teeth, had de facto seized control of an entire apartment complex in the formerly quiet and safe suburb of Aurora, which lies just outside Denver. There’s video footage on doorbell cameras, police records of shootouts and beatings, firsthand accounts from tenants, and even confirmation from the local mayor:

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, told Fox News on Thursday that ‘there are several buildings’ that have ‘fallen to these Venezuelan gangs’ in his city. Coffman said he believes the buildings were used as taxpayer-funded migrant housing, which is what gave the gangs a foothold.

Well, here’s the next chapter in the ordeal, from an exclusive report at the New York Post:

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis dismisses migrant gang takeover of apartments as ‘imagination’ — despite video, mayor confirming truth ‘The Governor has already let the Mayor know that the State is ready to support the local police department with assistance from state troopers and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation if needed,’ Shelby Wieman, a spokesperson for the Dem governor, told The Post. ​​’But, according to police intelligence this purported invasion is largely a feature of Danielle Jurinsky’s imagination.’

(Jurinsky is an At Large member of the City Council who recently assigned blame for the gang takeover on Polis’s policies—well no kidding, he’s the one who invited them.)

So what does this apartment community look like post-hijacking? Frankly, it’s exactly what you’d expect, a third world hellscape nightmare. We’ve got a cartel boss calling the shots (his name is “Cookie” in English), lackeys who dole out merciless beatings, seized properties, and lots of firearms. Per a property investor:

The apartment investor told The Post that they’ve ‘lost control’ of several properties because the gang has taken over units. ‘They were first hanging out around the property and creating a bad element that’s constantly there. And then they started taking over, quite a few months ago, they started taking over vacant units.’

I mean, we are literally going to need some serious firepower to restore what’s been done; we’re dealing with hardened criminals who have little to lose, accustomed to all sorts of sinister dealings.

When reporters at the NY Post contact contacted Polis’s office for comment, his staff doubled-down, with the spokeswoman saying that they hope they haters will “stop trashing” their own city and stay in their lane.

Here’s a thought for our “elected representatives” — maybe don’t reject the evidence of your eyes and ears, and get back to the mission at hand, which is America first.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.