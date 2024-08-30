U.K.'s ruling leftists remove the portrait of Margaret Thatcher from her 10 Downing study

The United Kingdom drew oodles of praise in the press here for its smooth and cordial transfer of power, which was contrasted quite favorably against what has been in seen in the U.S..

That was then.

Now the new U.K. prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, has demonstrated something rather different.

He's yanking down the portrait of Lady Margaret Thatcher, the country's greatest prime minister since Churchill, because he finds it 'unsettling.'

It echoes President Obama's move to take down the White House bust of Churchill and ship it back to Great Britain since he didn't want to look at it.

According to the BBC:

A portrait of Margaret Thatcher has been moved from her former study in Downing Street, weeks after Sir Keir Starmer arrived in No 10, according to the new prime minister's biographer. Tom Baldwin said he believed the painting of Lady Thatcher, who served as Conservative prime minister from 1979 to 1990, was now hanging in another part of the building. Downing Street officials said they would not comment on the building's interior.

The painting of Margaret Thatcher has been moved to the kitchen which is a problem as my milk keeps disappearing...https://t.co/1evX502yrj — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 30, 2024

The photo seen in the BBC's thumbnail pretty well tells the whole story.

Because far from being like Thatcher, Starmer is the exact opposite of the Iron Lady.

Thatcher brought freedom and prosperity to Britain after a long period of Labour-led decline.

Thatcher also projected strength and resolution abroad, knowing exactly what she stood for.

Thatcher was the finest of allies with the United States, teaming up with the great Ronald Reagan and Rome's great John Paul II to topple the great slave empire of the Soviet Union in a final blow, not of military force, but by forcing it to collapse under its own weight.

Thatcher brought confidence and certainty to the U.K., putting pride in its step and greatness in its name.

And Starmer? He's apparently exactly what she destroyed in Britain on her watch, and it took 24 years after she stepped down from power, and 11 years after her death for all the ruin of Labour to recrudesce, made possible by the continuous rule of British RINOs, or as Thatcher called them, "Tory wets."

Which brings up one last thing: Thatcher was popular, and remains popular, having won re-election twice and ruled Britain for 11 years, adored by all except the leftist crazies. Sadly, Starmer, for all his royal titles, mild-mannered demeanor, washed hair, and clean clothes, appears to be one of them, having turned Britain into a nasty, vile tyranny, throwing people in jail for wrongthought, including even people silently praying at abortion clinics or expressing their discontent about migrant crime on social media. He's no better than the Soviets except that he'd never admit it.

No wonder her portrait gives him the willies.

The interesting thing here is that Thatcher ruled a long time ago, yet even after all these years, Starmer the petty tyrant simply can't take it. Thatcher still lives rent-free inside his head after all these years and the sight of her looking down at him with her icy crystal eyes -- "the eyes of Caligula, the lips of Marily Monroe" as Francois Mitterand once put it -- is simply too much for Starmer.

What it shows is he's a petty, petty, pathetic, bitter little man who will never hold a candle to Lady Thatcher. His Labour predecessor, Gordon Brown, retained the old spirit of comity with both parties and understood her greatness. Although Brown was never very popular and didn't last long as prime minister, he towers head and shoulders above Starmer and his petty act. Starmer will come and go like the flotsam and jetsam that have been swept in and out of 10 Downing, another weakling who will eventually be thrown out and rapidly be forgotten.

But the icy, iron gaze of Lady Thatcher will remain on him, silent, uncompromising, and eternal, the very essence of greatness, looking down on his guilty conscience.

