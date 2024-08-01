« Don’t draw attention to the same immutable characteristics Kamala campaigned on, or you might just be sexist and racist
August 1, 2024

Trump campaign employs brilliant new election season slogan: ‘Kamala supports this’

By Olivia Murray

Make America Great Again is perhaps one of the greatest political slogans I’ve ever heard: it’s easily abbreviated, unambiguous, and infuriates the opposition.

But, it’s now got some competition, unsurprisingly from the same side of the political aisle that brought us MAGA. It’s memorable, damning, and utterly conclusive: “Kamala supports this” alongside images or stories of destruction, chaos, injustice, and death.

Here’s the tweet that seemingly started it all, from John LeFevre:

A man gives a smaller, weaker woman such an unforgiving beating that she has to pull from the competition less than a minute into the bout—Kamala supports that.

But the ludicrousness of Kamala’s agenda doesn’t stop there, so I feel compelled to go through a brief list of what else she “supports.”

Kamala’s “historic first” was visiting an abortion mill during operating hours earlier this year, in a state that permits the murder of preborn children at any gestational age, for any reason. Abortion has been at the center of Harris’s senate and presidential campaigns, which means Kamala supports this:

And this:

Kamala has the blessings of countless LGBTQ++ organizations as a great “ally” to the cause, which means she supports this:

The individual pictured above, bare-breasted on the White House lawn, has since been accused of sexually assaulting a handful of people—who knew a mentally ill male with perverse sexual fetishes and a tendency to stripping in public might not care about other people’s personal boundaries?

Kamala also supports transitioning children, which means she supports doing this to their precious little bodies:

Kamala supports this:

Kamala also supports this:

Kamala the border czar is pro-migrant and anti-border, which means she supports this:

Kamala is for “green” energy, which means she supports this:

And this:

And this:

Kamala is viciously against a person’s God-given right to keep and bear arms, which mean she supports leaving little girls like these defenseless against deranged killers:

As LeFevre added, “Vote accordingly.”

