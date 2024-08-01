Trump campaign employs brilliant new election season slogan: ‘Kamala supports this’

Make America Great Again is perhaps one of the greatest political slogans I’ve ever heard: it’s easily abbreviated, unambiguous, and infuriates the opposition.

But, it’s now got some competition, unsurprisingly from the same side of the political aisle that brought us MAGA. It’s memorable, damning, and utterly conclusive: “Kamala supports this” alongside images or stories of destruction, chaos, injustice, and death.

Here’s the tweet that seemingly started it all, from John LeFevre:

Kamala Harris supports this…



Vote accordingly.



pic.twitter.com/RHJzfrQlvv — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) August 1, 2024

A man gives a smaller, weaker woman such an unforgiving beating that she has to pull from the competition less than a minute into the bout—Kamala supports that.

But the ludicrousness of Kamala’s agenda doesn’t stop there, so I feel compelled to go through a brief list of what else she “supports.”

Kamala’s “historic first” was visiting an abortion mill during operating hours earlier this year, in a state that permits the murder of preborn children at any gestational age, for any reason. Abortion has been at the center of Harris’s senate and presidential campaigns, which means Kamala supports this:

Bevelyn Williams, a wife and mother to a 2-year-old daughter, was just sentenced to over 3 years in federal prison for protesting the murder of preborn babies.



Abortion is the #1 killer in the Black community.



In New York City, where Bevelyn was protesting, more Black babies… pic.twitter.com/pIJDPCKNhW — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) July 30, 2024

And this:

Today, outside SCOTUS, we held up pictures of five viable babies killed by abortion right here in DC. The opposition turned their heads, refusing to acknowledge the five. America must know the truth. There must be justice for the five. #JusticeForTheFive



📷 @eternallystoked pic.twitter.com/lu3oywZQRT — Mark Lee Dickson (@MarkLeeDickson) June 27, 2022

Kamala has the blessings of countless LGBTQ++ organizations as a great “ally” to the cause, which means she supports this:

Biden Faces Backlash After Trans Activist Goes Topless At White House Pride Event: ‘A Disgrace To Our Country’ https://t.co/9NEwxnsa3G pic.twitter.com/3hpbJN7UXu — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) June 13, 2023

The individual pictured above, bare-breasted on the White House lawn, has since been accused of sexually assaulting a handful of people—who knew a mentally ill male with perverse sexual fetishes and a tendency to stripping in public might not care about other people’s personal boundaries?

Kamala also supports transitioning children, which means she supports doing this to their precious little bodies:

I’m on the side of history that doesn’t do this to children pic.twitter.com/81c8OECd7s — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 3, 2023

Kamala supports this:

“Republicans are creepy and weird” pic.twitter.com/saId5fFR9h — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2024

Kamala also supports this:

NEW: The illegal suspects in the murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray accuse each other of her brutal r*pe and killing



Franklin Pena, 26, and Johan Jose Martínez Rangel, 22, are both charged with capital murder in connection to Jocelyn Nungaray’s death



Pena denied touching… pic.twitter.com/8jlwRGLJcD — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) July 24, 2024

Kamala the border czar is pro-migrant and anti-border, which means she supports this:

NEW - Illegal immigrants arrested, and then released without bail, for brutally beating NYPD police officers flip-off reporters giving them the middle finger. pic.twitter.com/oNI0LNroEl — Constitutionalist 💯 🇺🇲 (@Kc_Casey1) February 1, 2024

Kamala is for “green” energy, which means she supports this:

A dead whale washed up in NJ on Feb 13,2023. It's the 6th dead whale along the Jersey Shore (+another 3 in NY) since Dec 5 following construction of wind turbines off the coast

Mayor Paul Kanitra asks “Governor,when do these stop becoming coincidences?How many more will it take?” pic.twitter.com/W2GsLazk4p — John Carter (@JohnEdgarCarter) February 15, 2023

And this:

On a sparkling perfect beach day on #CapeCod, doesn't everyone want to go shell-seeking and styrofoam collecting? This lovely 3-inch cube was found today in West Harwich, ~40 miles across the ocean from Nantucket.

At least we can subtract 2 ounces from the 70 tons of debris… pic.twitter.com/DEs4O55HaU — Cape Cod Concerned Citizens-Legal Citizens First! (@CapeCodCitizens) July 27, 2024

And this:

If you drive an electric vehicle to do your bit to ‘save the planet’, it is more than likely that the vehicle has a battery with cobalt in it.

Over 40,000 child slaves mine the cobalt in horrific conditions in Congo. Electric cars are now the biggest source of cobalt demand. pic.twitter.com/BdniRiapn2 — James Melville 🚜 (@JamesMelville) July 26, 2024

Kamala is viciously against a person’s God-given right to keep and bear arms, which mean she supports leaving little girls like these defenseless against deranged killers:

These are the young girls that lost their life during the mass stabbing in Southport yesterday.



Six-year-old, Bebe King

Seven-year-old, Elsie Dot Stancombe

Nine-year-old, Alice Dasilva Aguiar



RIP Angels 🙏🪽 pic.twitter.com/6wrLmWod6z — Western Invasion (@WesternInvasion) July 30, 2024

As LeFevre added, “Vote accordingly.”

Image: YouTube video screen grab, edited.