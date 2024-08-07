Tim Walz’s “neighborly” policy echoes South Africa's 'Architect of Apartheid'

Tim Walz is the Id of the Democrat party, an open advocate for socialism and everything that comes with it: socialized medicine, an essentially nationalized economy, the end of the hydrocarbon usage that makes the modern world possible, a feminized military, a pro-Iranian foreign policy, a war on sexual norms and (by extension) on children, unlimited abortion, and racism. Always, always racism, including a drive to re-segregate America after all the efforts we made to desegregate it. That last point makes it incredibly ironic that one of Walz’s newly famous statements about socialism echoes South Africa’s “Architect of Apartheid.”

All Americans would agree that South Africa’s apartheid policies were morally wrong. The South African government set up a two-tiered system that explicitly marginalized black South Africans both geographically (confining them to certain living areas) and as a matter of civil rights. Democrats, of course, were at the forefront of the war against Apartheid. Separating people based on race was wrong, they said.

Image: “Neighborliness” at a train station in apartheid South Africa. Public domain.

Now that the leftist takeover of the Democrat party is complete, though, the Democrats are at the forefront of dividing the races in America. Whites are demonized, and Democrats explicitly seek to implement policies that discriminate against them, most notably in the distribution of government funds. On college campuses, where the Democrats hold sway, they push for separate dormitories, study and rec rooms, and graduations. Segregation—aka apartheid—is the “in” thing among Democrats.

Tim Walz, Kamala’s newly named running mate, is a Bernie Sanders kind of guy hiding behind an affable Midwestern exterior. Naturally, he’s all in on every Democrat-party racial shibboleth. As Minnesota burned, he delayed endlessly before calling out the National Guard. This was because he wholeheartedly supported the sentiments that led to those famously “mostly peaceful” riots in the state’s main city:

In addition to his pro-BLM failures to save Minneapolis and his generally leftist sentiments, Walz is proudly socialist. That’s why there’s unearthed footage of him claiming that socialism—which uses state power to seize people’s property and redistribute it as the state sees fit, and that always ends with the curtailment of individual liberties—is merely being “neighborly.”

That word—“neighborly”—struck a chord with a South African friend of mine because it’s a famous, or infamous, word in South Africa. He sent me a fascinating link about that word in South Africa’s history.

Dr. Hendrick Verwoerd earned the nickname the “Architect of Apartheid” because it was he who put together those policies when he was Minister of Native Affairs and then Prime Minister of the Republic of South Africa. During a speech advocating for apartheid, this is how Verwoerd defined it:

Our policy is one, which is called by an Afrikanns word “Apartheid.” And I’m afraid that has been misunderstood so often. It could just as easily, and, perhaps, much better be described as a policy of good neighborliness. Accepting that there are differences between people, and that while these differences exist, and you have to acknowledge them, at the same time, you can live together, aide one another, but that can best be done when you act as good neighbors always do.

The takeaway, if there is one beyond mere coincidence, is that people who advocate evil policies, whether socialism or apartheid, will do their best to hide from the world the evil behind those policies by dressing them up with pretty words. One of those words, as it turns out, is “neighborly.”

Beware of Tim Walz. If he gains power, he’ll be the neighbor from Hell. After all, neighborliness does not come from the point of a gun; socialism does.