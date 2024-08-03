The Venezuelan presidential election mirrors America’s of 2020

An amazing thing happened in Venezuela, according to reports, including an Associated Press article by Regina Garcia Cano. Marxist President Nicolás Maduro claimed victory in his bid to be reelected despite exit polling suggesting that he was thoroughly trounced.

But that isn’t the amazing thing. The amazing thing was that, roughly 24 hours after the polls closed, popular opposition party member Maria Corina Machado announced that her coalition had gathered more than two-thirds of the vote tally sheets from polling centers nationwide and that they showed President Nicolás Maduro had lost his reelection bid. In a landslide. In fact, the vote tally sheets showed that Unitary Platform opposition coalition candidate Edmundo González received roughly 6.2 million votes to Maduro's 2.7 million.

Image: Protest in Venezuela (cropped). YouTube screen grab.

“Actas,” the tally sheets that measure several feet long and resemble shopping receipts, are considered the ultimate proof of election results in Venezuela and the key to refuting the unfavorable and illegitimate election outcome they expected electoral authorities to announce.

Per the AP article:

By the time National Electoral Council President Elvis Amoroso was shown on television handing Maduro a document certifying his victory, the opposition had scanned more than half of the tally sheets. The scanned tallies were also uploaded to a searchable website, and anyone who voted could use their government identification number to check out the tally sheet belonging to the machine they used to vote. The government then claimed that the electoral council's website had been hacked. National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez insisted Maduro was the indisputable winner and called his opponents violent fascists. He called for Machado and González to be arrested.

Well, that is eerily familiar. Following elections, Democrats and their sycophants in the mainstream media often insist, no matter how improbably, that their candidate is the winner—much as they did in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, when decrepit old Joe Biden, who had hidden in his basement as a campaign strategy, supposedly beat incumbent Donald Trump and received more votes than any presidential candidate in U.S. history. He then promptly called his opponents violent fascists and tried to arrest them. (Ironically, Biden has now himself been the victim of a real and visible coup and been embarrassingly semi-deposed.)

Opposition leaders said that organizational discipline and courage were the key to their success in obtaining the tally sheets, as Maduro’s ruling party wields tight control over the voting system. That, too, is much the same in the United States. Democrats and their many lapdogs wield tight control over the voting system and any and all comments pertaining to it.

What is decidedly not the same here in the States is the nature of the political opposition. “Courage” is not a word that could be used to characterize Republicans, with very few exceptions. Nor is “organizational discipline.” “Invertebrate” is.

Where are our tally sheets? Where are those willing to fight for them?

Whither Venezuela?

Whither America?