The results are in: How much will wind energy cost this one state’s consumers?

On Friday, The Wall Street Journal published an article by Gordon Hughes that (somewhat rhetorically) asked this titular question: “Why Is New York Paying So Much for Wind Power?”

Hughes called the reader’s attention to the revelation that the state of New York had entered into a contract with two wind energy companies, an agreement that will quadruple the cost of energy for the consumer—and that’s including three billion in taxpayer dollars to offset the final price per megawatt-hour—which is “far above the break-even cost of generating electricity.”

Some might call this… “price-gouging” and “corporate greed.” (Just not the progressive Democrats sanctioning seemingly-endless corrupt business schemes in the “green energy” sector with the public’s pocketbook and the power of the pen.)

Mike Shedlock at MishTalk breaks it down here:

With a break even cost of $101 (thanks to subsidies), Equinor will make $54 per MWH and Orsted will make a mere $45 per MWH on something whose total cost should be $36 per MWH. The Journal calculates Equinor and Orsted (foreign corporations) will each receive a total subsidy of more than $3 billion courtesy of U.S. taxpayers. … Not only will New Yorkers pay over four times the going rate for energy, the US will send $3 billion to foreign companies to do so.

And, from someone in the comments:

Like its neighbor, NJ, every dollar spent/committed by NY politicians begs the question: Is that a gold bar in your pocket or are you just happy to see me? NY is sitting on a huge natural gas deposit, upstate, that city folk in NYC have deemed off limits to its owners. NY could literally have the cheapest energy in the country, if it didn’t have literally the stupidest governor in all of America (with apologies to runner up, Minnesota).

(For context, and this is not an argument for wind turbines at all, but the cost of wind power in Texas is about $26 per megawatt-hour.)

As free market, limited government conservatives, we of course understand that the only thing that should be influencing the cost of anything, in this case energy, should be supply and demand—nothing more and nothing less. And, as I’ve said repeatedly, a free market economy would never reward “green energy” scams, because they’re meritless, and cannot survive without corporate welfare handouts.

As another person accurately quipped, the entire progressive energy movement ought to just be referred to as the “Green Grift.”

Are you ready to have your electricity bill quadrupled, your taxes increase, and your dollar further devalued? If so, vote Harris-Walz!

Image: patano, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.