The Paris Olympics are a microcosm of what Kamala would do to America

Originally, to advance Western communism, Marxists focused on working-class solidarity. That ended in Europe during WWI when workers cared more about their nation than fellowship with enemy workers. Economic communism failed in the West again after WWII when capitalism’s soaring economic success elevated the entire Western world. However, the 1960s planted the seeds of the cultural Marxism that’s led to the epic ideological battle playing out in America’s 2024 election. And if you want to see what the US will be like if Kamala wins, look no further than the Paris Olympics.

Leftism, of course, despises Judeo-Christian principles. However, because people must believe something (it’s hard-wired), leftism has substituted paganism in its place. The Paris Olympics celebrated these values with an intentional slur against Christianity while elevating paganism.

First, despite all the lies about the parody of Da Vinci’s Last Supper, the creators themselves admitted what they were doing.

Elevating paganism within a society leads to two other leftist shibboleths: Transgenderism and Earth worship.

Regarding transgenderism, the same opening ceremony repeatedly showcased bizarre, non-heterosexual people and their behavior.

More practically, the Olympics allowed into the boxing ring two people with XY chromosomes, who then proceeded to beat the living daylights out of the women who tried to fight them:

HEARTBREAKING 🥺



Angela Carini of Italy was forced to fight a Man during the Olympics.



Carini was forced to quit after only boxing 46 seconds against this Man, Imane Khelif, saying “I have never been hit so hard in my life.”



Carini dedicated her Olympic run to her dead father… pic.twitter.com/jBMSBRQjUb — Ole Murica (@OleMurica) August 2, 2024

BREAKING: Lin Yu-ting beats female opponent Sitora Turdibekova at Olympics in Paris, France.



Lin-Yu-Ting was previously barred from the 2023 women’s boxing World Championship for having male XY chromosomes. pic.twitter.com/toZ7abK8h3 — The General (@GeneralMCNews) August 2, 2024

The Olympic committee attacked those who dared to champion women against a person who has XY chromosomes, citing the Algerian athlete’s unusual upbringing. Upbringing be damned. Men should not box against women.

I can speak with some authority on this, because I did MMA for years. (I wasn’t good, but I did it.) Men are bigger, stronger, and have faster reactions. In eleven years, I met only one woman who could kick as hard as a man—and she broke her ankle doing so. Women who take punches and kicks from men will get hurt.

I have no sympathy for the women who willingly compete against men, especially in contact sports. They are just as stupid as someone trying to cross a freeway. Real courage doesn’t lie in fighting (a fight they’ll inevitability lose) but in taking a stand against insanity.

And then there’s the Gaia worship aspect of leftist paganism, which has revealed itself in three ways. The first is that the athletes, who are burning calories like mad, were initially deprived of protein:

It seems Olympic officials have quit playing games with the athletes’ health and have flown in 700kg of eggs and a tonne of meat.



I know all the X carnivores are like “Is that all?” 😂 pic.twitter.com/tIoeWN7k09 — 💯 Cary Kelly 💯 (@CaryKelly11) July 31, 2024

The second is that the athletes, who are pushing their bodies to extremes, are sleeping like prisoners on cardboard beds, ostensibly to prevent sexual activity but also in the name of beds that minimally affect the climate:

NEW: Paris Olympics organizers are denying reports that they are installing cardboard beds to discourage s*x, say they are being environmentally friendly instead.



The beds are very small and are made with recycled cardboard.



Paris Organizers are providing a whopping amount of… pic.twitter.com/C2fUNmE6kd — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 14, 2024

The third is that the Seine, in which some swimming races are being held, is beyond filthy (Sacre POO!)

The men's triathlon at the Paris Olympics is postponed as pollution levels in the Seine remain too high, World Triathlon said, leaving organizers and athletes facing uncertainty https://t.co/1J7FxBhTB5 pic.twitter.com/EFCjl8qb9c — Reuters (@Reuters) July 30, 2024

(See also Jolien Vermeylen complaining about the disgusting detritus the athletes were was forced to swim through.)

This was to be expected. Leftists want to destroy the hydrocarbon energy that fuels our world (and their smartphones), but they tend to live in filth, as every major Democrat-run city in America proves.

Another aspect of cultural Marxism is solicitude for criminals over their victims and law-abiding citizens. In this spirit, the Netherlands sent a convicted child rapist to compete in volleyball.

And of course, socialists are antisemites. (Just look at the National Socialist Party, aka the Nazi Party.) The Olympic Committee invited the so-called “Palestinian” people to complete, and these same people and their fellow travelers celebrated by shouting out “Heil Hitler” at the Israeli contingent:

When someone tells you who they are, believe them. https://t.co/woroYBjiEg pic.twitter.com/WavuT1Noh9 — Michael Dickson (@michaeldickson) July 29, 2024

There’s one other thing to note, though, about these Olympics, which is that, coupled with all this failure, degradation, and open evil, there’s a gloss of success. After all, we’re seeing young people compete and succeed at the highest levels of physical accomplishment. That, too, is a microcosm of leftism because you see the high and the low, but there’s no middle.

Leftist affluence is always a Potemkin Village. Just think of California, which boasts of its wealth, all of which clusters around Los Angeles (entertainment), the San Francisco Bay Area (tech), and Sacramento (politics). The rest of the state is one of the poorest in the country. So, even the wealth is fragile.

This unlucky Moldavian athlete who won in judo, only to dislocate his shoulder merely by celebrating his win, seems like the ultimate symbolic microcosm of leftism:

NEW: Olympic judo star Adil Osmanov from Moldova dislocates his shoulder while celebrating after winning a bronze medal in Paris.



Osmanov was seen punching the air when his arm popped out of his socket.



Osmanov says he was advised by doctors to undergo surgery on the shoulder… pic.twitter.com/qfQRxwtsqS — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 31, 2024

So, if you want to see America under Kamala, look to the Olympics in Paris.