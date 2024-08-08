The media campaign for Tim Walz gets a particularly sycophantic start

It is astonishing what Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Merrick Garland focus on while the world and economy burn.

While terrorists, gang members, child traffickers, and drugs pour across the border, and while the world is embroiled in war, the “adults in the room” have more important things about which to worry, like Trump supporters and a couple-degree temperature rise based on computer predictions. Conservatives and warm weather are the greatest existential threats, not real violence in real time.

Kamala Harris, that “tough prosecutor” who helped bail out criminals in 2020, supports letting all illegals off the hook, and supported California measures that permitted thieves to steal $950 every time they went into a store—but you better never be a peaceful pro-life supporter exposing the baby parts trade, or Harris and her cohorts, Joe Biden and Merrick Garland, will target you as if you are a violent criminal, just like they did to parents who dared question school boards. After all, they know who butters their bread. From a report at The Daily Signal:

Kamala Harris Sent Agents to Raid Pro-Life Journalist’s Home After She Met With Planned Parenthood, Emails Show In March 2016, top Planned Parenthood officials in California eagerly emailed one another about an upcoming meeting with the state’s then-attorney general, Kamala Harris. The meeting carried so much import that the Planned Parenthood officials met with Harris’ staff ahead of time ‘to discuss prep,’ emails reviewed by The Daily Signal show. About two weeks later, on April 5, 2016, California Department of Justice authorities raided the home of a pro-life journalist in his late 20s—David Daleiden, the head of the Center for Medical Progress, who had recently published videos allegedly showing Planned Parenthood officials gruesomely describing how they extract aborted-baby body parts. Daleiden says the videos prove that Planned Parenthood was selling the aborted baby body parts for profit.

And most of the media cheered about how great Biden was alongside Barack Obama, and then Harris alongside Biden, and they will genuflect to Walz just the same. If people want to see humorous propaganda about how the media bends over backwards to mislead the public on Democrat veeps during candidacy and office, an article out at NewsBusters makes a great case, covering Al Gore, Joe Lieberman, John Edwards, Biden, Tim Kaine, and of course, Harris. Here’s this on Biden:

‘At 65, Joe Biden brings a wealth of experience into the equation. Obama was only 11-years-old when Biden was first elected senator, and he’s carved out a long record of accomplishment, especially on foreign policy.’ — Correspondent Dean Reynolds on CBS’s Early Show, August 25, 2008.

On Kamala in 2020, CNN presidential historian said this:

She’s so impressive....She is, in my mind, the finest prosecutor I’ve ever seen in my life of watching politics and Washington lawmakers. She’s just unbelievably smart, articulate, and good.

Mika Brzezinski said this:

She cares about women’s issues. She cares about equality deep within her soul, from her own experience. We’ve had a great time knowing her so far, and it’s kind of exciting, this pick.

Another CNN reporter said this:

I thought Kamala Harris gave a fantastic speech. She absolutely nailed it. I think this is one of the finest performances I’ve seen her deliver in terms of a speech. She has tremendous range as a speaker. There are times when she’s incredibly warm and funny and light. She’s talking about spending time with her nieces and her step-kids, being called ‘Mamala,’ cooking dinner.

From Van Jones:

Both of them [Joe Biden and Kamala Harris], they strengthen each other….They’re both steadier together. They’re both stronger together. That was such a beautiful thing to see. I think if you’re going to give a headline today it would be ‘Hope Reborn.’ That’s what I felt. Hope reborn. You just haven’t heard people talking that way about the country and cutting through and seeming authentic...They blew me away. Both of them were stronger today than I’ve seen them in a very long time, if ever.

And lastly, Gayle King:

It’s not just women of color who are celebrating Kamala Harris, it’s women of all colors who are cheering her on. And she seems to check a lot of boxes. I find the Jamaican community’s cheering for her, the Indian community’s cheering for her, the Asian community’s cheering for her, and certainly black America is cheering for her. But I’ve had a lot of white women, too, who have reached out to me and said this is just a great look, as they say, for women all over the world.

So, be ready for a load of garbage about Walz. These are a few opinion pieces already from WaPo the first day after he was selected:

Tim Walz made ‘weird’ happen. What he offers the ticket is much more. Walz has a genuine feel for the concerns of people in conservative corners of the country.

And here:

And here:

I wonder why most of the country thinks we are heading in the wrong direction.

Image generated by AI.