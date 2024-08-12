The choice for America’s leadership is clear, and the contrast between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris represents a pivotal moment in our nation’s history. In evaluating who should lead us, it is crucial to reflect on the tangible results and the vision each candidate offers.

Donald Trump, with his track record of addressing critical issues such as hate crimes, gun violence, and human trafficking, presents a compelling case for support from both the working man and the businessman; Kamala Harris, as Biden’s political successor, represents a continuation of failed policies that have plagued our country over the past four years.

Donald Trump’s presidency was marked by decisive actions to combat some of the most pressing issues facing our society. His administration implemented robust measures to address hate crimes, gun violence, and human trafficking, laying a foundation for a safer and more just America. These initiatives were not just symbolic; they had real impacts on communities across the country, reflecting Trump’s commitment to creating a more secure environment for all Americans.

One of Trump’s notable actions was the signing of an executive order reinforcing that Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 applies to discrimination rooted in anti-semitism. This move was crucial in protecting minority communities from hate-fueled violence and discrimination. By clarifying and expanding the scope of civil rights protections, Trump not only addressed a pressing societal issue but also strengthened the legal framework against hate crimes.

Economically, creating a safer society translates into more vibrant and stable communities. Businesses thrive in environments where people feel secure, and families can invest in their futures without fear. The economic implications of a more secure society are profound, contributing to a stronger economy overall. This is particularly evident in regions that have historically struggled with higher rates of violence and discrimination, where the economic benefits of enhanced safety and stability are most pronounced.

Trump’s administration also made significant strides in addressing gun violence through the Fix NICS Act. This legislation aimed to improve the background check system to ensure that dangerous individuals could not acquire firearms. By closing gaps in the system, Trump’s administration took a crucial step towards preventing violent crimes and protecting communities.

The economic argument for addressing gun violence is compelling. Communities plagued by high rates of gun violence often face economic stagnation due to lower property values, reduced investment, and increased healthcare costs. By working to mitigate these issues, Trump’s policies helped to foster a more conducive environment for economic growth and development.

Recognizing the importance of safeguarding America’s children, Trump signed the STOP School Violence Act and established a Commission on School Safety. These initiatives were designed to examine and implement strategies to protect students from violence. This focus on school safety not only addresses immediate threats but also contributes to long-term educational and economic outcomes. Safe schools are essential for a productive workforce, as they ensure that students can focus on learning rather than being preoccupied with safety concerns.

The economic benefits of investing in school safety are clear. By creating safer learning environments, we reduce the long-term costs associated with violence and create a more capable future workforce. Additionally, parents are more likely to invest in communities where their children are safe, further boosting local economies.

Trump’s administration also launched the Foster Youth to Independence initiative, aimed at preventing and ending homelessness among young adults transitioning out of the foster care system. This initiative was a vital step in addressing the unique challenges faced by these young individuals, offering them a pathway to stability and success.

Economically, investing in the well-being of youth transitioning out of foster care has significant benefits. By providing support and resources, we reduce the likelihood of these individuals facing long-term economic hardships, such as unemployment and poverty. This investment in human capital ultimately contributes to a more robust and resilient economy.

One of Trump’s most impactful initiatives was his relentless fight against human trafficking. The Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act, signed during his presidency, tightened criteria for evaluating countries’ efforts to combat trafficking. Additionally, Trump established a task force dedicated to addressing the issue of missing or murdered Native American women and girls, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to tackling this grave issue.

Trump’s administration created the first-ever White House position focused solely on combating human trafficking. This move highlighted the seriousness with which Trump approached the issue, ensuring that it received the attention and resources necessary to make a difference. Trafficking often has far-reaching economic consequences, including the costs associated with law enforcement, healthcare, and social services, not to mention the human cost. By addressing this issue, Trump’s administration helped to reduce the impact and create a more stable environment for economic growth.

As the Democrat nominee, Kamala Harris represents a continuation of the policies that have led to significant challenges over the past four years. Under Biden-Harris, we have seen a rise in crime, increased economic uncertainty, and a lack of effective action on critical issues such as human trafficking and gun violence. Harris, as Biden’s political successor, intends to perpetuate these failed policies, which have already had detrimental effects on American communities and the economy.

Their handling of these issues has been marked by inaction and ineffective measures. The rise in crime and the lack of progress reflect a broader failure to protect and serve the American people; Harris’s continuation of these policies would only exacerbate these problems, leading to further economic and social instability.

In the upcoming election, Donald Trump offers a clear and compelling alternative to the failed policies of progressive Democrats. His implementation of strong measures to address hate crimes, gun violence, and human trafficking speaks to his commitment to creating a safer and more prosperous America. For both the working man and the businessman, Trump’s presidency demonstrated tangible benefits, from improved safety and reduced crime rates to enhanced economic stability.

By contrast, Kamala Harris represents a continuation of policies that have failed to address these critical issues effectively. Voting for Trump is not just a choice for a different policy approach but a vote for a safer, more secure, and economically vibrant America. As we approach this pivotal election, it is essential to consider not only the past but also the future that each candidate promises. Donald Trump’s vision for America offers hope and a clear path to recovery and growth, making him the best choice for our nation’s future.

Joseph Ford Cotto, 1st Baron Cotto, GCCCR (DBA) is the author of What Happened to America?: How—and Why—the American Dream Became a Nightmare. He hosts News Sight, an online program with a sharp focus on the current events that impact your life. During 2014, HLM King Kigeli V of Rwanda bestowed a hereditary knighthood upon him. It was followed by a barony the next year. Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration.

Image: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.