The curtain has gone up on the remake of ‘My Fair Lady’

Many pundits and politicians are pointing out that Kamala Harris seems to be sticking tightly to a script when speaking at her recent rallies. They are also quick to note that she does not do one-on-one interviews that could consist of off-the-cuff questions that might ultimately expose her deeper character.

So, what is up with Harris and her campaign? And why hasn’t she been “visible” for weeks and weeks after she was benighted with the nomination?

Could it be that the powers that be in the Democrat Party decided they needed to temporarily hide away this modern-day Eliza Doolittle and take time to turn her into a polished example of wit and sophistication? Is the “script” right out of the Broadway and movie musical My Fair Lady, based on George Bernard Shaw’s play?

To me, it seems obvious, but I had to know for sure. So, please forgive me, but by applying a little nefarious initiative, I was able to find out what truly has been going on.

Using a toothpick and an unbent paperclip (a la MacGyver) I was able to hack into the DNC’s computer system. And sure enough, there it was... The Script! Complete with musical numbers, costuming, stage directions -- everything!

I soon found myself humming along with this poorly-crafted little ditty:

The blame

In the main

Stays mainly

On the lame

(And the “lame” are, needless to say, MAGA and Trump supporters.)

The script has detailed instructions on how to take Kamala’s annoying cackle and, with much practice, turn it into a joyful smile (“joy” being the key lesson here). Kamala has gone from a cackling-Cockney Eliza Doolittle to a shining star receiving kudos from coast to coast.

The number one lesson I found in the script was that Kamala—who chose for a running mate Tim Walz (talk about a musical name!) to play a dusted-off Professor Henry Higgins—was to stick to The Script!

And, to ensure a big, boffo, hit production, The Script has been circulated to the “critics” in the mainstream media and those working in the wings and behind the curtains in the Democratic establishment, Deep State, and all far-left institutions.

Unfortunately, the performance, such as it is, continues to play out. But will it be a big enough hit to remain on stage through November 5th? Will people accept this new Doolittle, understudy to Joe Biden, or realize that she is still the same old Do Nothing, with or without the former star of the show?

Hopefully, “With a Little Bit of (Bad) Luck,” the production will close. With all the lies in which this new script seems to be inundated, perhaps My Unfair Lady would be a better title of this particular remake.

The sooner the curtain can come down on this pilfered and twisted script the better.

