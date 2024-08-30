The Army launches a partisan attack against Trump over that Arlington appearance

Family members of those killed during the intemperate, ill-conceived, costly, and embarrassing withdrawal from Afghanistan invited Trump to attend the third-anniversary ceremony at Arlington. A female Arlington employee tried to prevent Trump’s team from recording the event and, failing that, filed a formal complaint alleging a physical altercation (which Trump’s team strongly denies).

Now, the Army has gotten involved. I suspect partisan political motives given that (a) no one in the feds cared when Obama or Biden did what Trump stands accused of doing and (b) Trump has stated that he intends to clean out the military’s DEI rot, which Obama seeded and Harris-Biden reinforced.

Here’s a brief summary (and here’s a longer one). The ceremony took place on August 26. The mainstream media were present, so cameras were definitely allowed; it’s only Trump’s cameras that were a form of desecration.

President Trump honors the 13 heroes killed in the Harris-Biden botched Afghanistan withdrawal three years ago today 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1KZMHvnV4h — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 26, 2024

Again, Trump was there in response to a personal invitation. He did not give a speech, film a commercial, or invite a crowd. Instead, he helped place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Nevertheless, an Arlington employee (which means the employee was under the military’s umbrella) tried to block the Trump team. Maybe the employee was just officious and obsessed with decorum, or perhaps the employee knew that the day’s optics were awful for the Democrats: Biden was on the beach, Kamala put out a meaningless tweet, and Trump honored those who died because of Harris-Biden incompetence.

Guess which picture regime media are trying to pretend is the real scandal? pic.twitter.com/9iR1IW8epy — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 29, 2024

It’s worth noting that the employee was female, which suggests an element of the same hysteria we saw from women during the George Floyd protests.

The Harris-Biden administration, acting through the Army, has decided to escalate the whole affair. An Army spokesman issued a statement implying that the Trump campaign violated the rules of decorum at Arlington and touting the woman’s alleged professionalism:

NEW: US Army spokesperson says participants in event at Arlington Cemetery "were made aware of federal laws" re: political activity & "abruptly pushed" employee.



"This incident was unfortunate ... the ANC employee and her professionalism has been unfairly attacked." pic.twitter.com/bRdoQ6HGKD — Haley Britzky (@halbritz) August 29, 2024

Regarding the claim that a Trump person physically challenged the employee, the Trump campaign disputes that, claiming it’s defamatory. And of course, as always, there’s a double standard, as when government employees physically pushed customers out of a store so Mrs. Jill Biden and her daddy-damaged daughter could buy some doodads:

More outrageous behavior by Secret Service agents. These agents aggressively attacked and manhandled people in this sleepy town to allow Ashley and Jill Biden shop. pic.twitter.com/3XNJwZ18qv — @amuse (@amuse) August 26, 2024

A deeper issue, though, is whether a politician, by standing respectfully at a graveside, is conducting “political activities on cemetery grounds.” Apparently, it’s not a problem when Democrats do it:

“Can’t believe Trump took a photo at Arlington. Disgraceful.” pic.twitter.com/g68GhCVZmu — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) August 29, 2024

And smiled even pic.twitter.com/2ZdAmsfzRg — mjhubbard🇺🇸Hold Fauci and China Accountable (@mjhubbard1) August 29, 2024

Here is Joe Biden literally running a 2020 campaign ad with images of him at Arlington National Cemetery.



Nobody in the Army or at Arlington said a word.



But now that Trump honored Gold Star Families there, it's suddenly a grave concern. Hypocrisy.pic.twitter.com/yv6P6bkZWD — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 29, 2024

Poor attempt at SLANDERING TRUMP



As someone who has served in the US Army Honor Guard for Arlington National Cemetery, I can tell you cameras are allowed.



They will even set up roped-off areas next to graves during funerals for the press. @CommunityNotes do your thing. https://t.co/17uwhEnUjp — Matt Tardio (@angertab) August 28, 2024

Can we end this?



If it was not legal for President Trump to accompany families at Arlington National Cemetery the Marines would not have allowed it.



The Marine Corps is very serious about its responsibilities at Arlington.



As is the Executive Director of Army Cemeteries.



I… — Haz (@Michael_Haz) August 28, 2024

If you’re wondering what’s going on with the Army that it would get involved in this fracas, I have a theory. Trump has said several times that he intends to clean out the woke rot in the military:

I mentioned this a month or so ago, now it has cropped up again. Pres. Trump has repeatedly indicated a preference for a massive senior leadership turnover at the Pentagon, should he win in November.



I think there’s a good chance he means it.

pic.twitter.com/AnWWfcDHpg — Patrick Fox (@RealCynicalFox) August 22, 2024

Our military was once a rigorously—and very proudly—non-partisan organization. All this changed with Obama (something I documented years ago). The top brass have always had to be political but their devotion was to the nation and the institution. Now, they’re all about the pensions and the perks. We are living in very dangerous times within America itself. It wasn’t 9/11 that set America on the tyrannical path; it was Obama’s election. Trump was an interregnum, but the leftists are now back on track.

