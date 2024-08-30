« Pro-lifers who withold their votes from Trump will learn the hard way how badly that will backfire
August 30, 2024

The Army launches a partisan attack against Trump over that Arlington appearance

By Andrea Widburg

Family members of those killed during the intemperate, ill-conceived, costly, and embarrassing withdrawal from Afghanistan invited Trump to attend the third-anniversary ceremony at Arlington. A female Arlington employee tried to prevent Trump’s team from recording the event and, failing that, filed a formal complaint alleging a physical altercation (which Trump’s team strongly denies).

Now, the Army has gotten involved. I suspect partisan political motives given that (a) no one in the feds cared when Obama or Biden did what Trump stands accused of doing and (b) Trump has stated that he intends to clean out the military’s DEI rot, which Obama seeded and Harris-Biden reinforced.

Here’s a brief summary (and here’s a longer one). The ceremony took place on August 26. The mainstream media were present, so cameras were definitely allowed; it’s only Trump’s cameras that were a form of desecration.

Again, Trump was there in response to a personal invitation. He did not give a speech, film a commercial, or invite a crowd. Instead, he helped place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Nevertheless, an Arlington employee (which means the employee was under the military’s umbrella) tried to block the Trump team. Maybe the employee was just officious and obsessed with decorum, or perhaps the employee knew that the day’s optics were awful for the Democrats: Biden was on the beach, Kamala put out a meaningless tweet, and Trump honored those who died because of Harris-Biden incompetence.

It’s worth noting that the employee was female, which suggests an element of the same hysteria we saw from women during the George Floyd protests.

The Harris-Biden administration, acting through the Army, has decided to escalate the whole affair. An Army spokesman issued a statement implying that the Trump campaign violated the rules of decorum at Arlington and touting the woman’s alleged professionalism:

Regarding the claim that a Trump person physically challenged the employee, the Trump campaign disputes that, claiming it’s defamatory. And of course, as always, there’s a double standard, as when government employees physically pushed customers out of a store so Mrs. Jill Biden and her daddy-damaged daughter could buy some doodads:

A deeper issue, though, is whether a politician, by standing respectfully at a graveside, is conducting “political activities on cemetery grounds.” Apparently, it’s not a problem when Democrats do it:

If you’re wondering what’s going on with the Army that it would get involved in this fracas, I have a theory. Trump has said several times that he intends to clean out the woke rot in the military:

Our military was once a rigorously—and very proudly—non-partisan organization. All this changed with Obama (something I documented years ago). The top brass have always had to be political but their devotion was to the nation and the institution. Now, they’re all about the pensions and the perks. We are living in very dangerous times within America itself. It wasn’t 9/11 that set America on the tyrannical path; it was Obama’s election. Trump was an interregnum, but the leftists are now back on track.

Image: X screen grab.

