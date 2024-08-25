Sunday Schadenfreude: Democrats go bonkers over RFK's decision to back Trump

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. had been dismissed by Democrats as a fringe candidate, too insignificant to merit a slot at the presidential debates, have a place on many state ballots, or even get Secret Service protection, all because he was so, so, so unimportant.

But after he decided to suspend his presidential campaign, remove his name from swing state ballots, and endorse President Trump, things got a little different.

Their crazy response can only tell us that maybe he wasn't so insignificant to them after all. The mask was off, and they were caught with their pants down.

Oh, it's not as if they didn't try, though. The first leftist responses were to assure other leftists that there was nothing to this:

According to the Washington Examiner:

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) told the Washington Examiner Thursday morning that a Trump-RFK endorsement wouldn’t kill the vice president’s momentum and that Democrats are already putting in work to win over independent and undecided voters. “I think that the convention has a lot of excitement and energy, and this is going to be a very close race, and we still have to make the case to all the voters, every voter,” he said in an interview following remarks delivered at the Wisconsin Democratic delegation’s breakfast. “Endorsements usually don’t decide races. We have to work to win those independent voters.” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) agreed that Kennedy backing Trump would not affect Harris, joking to the Washington Examiner that “it just perfects the formation of the Insane Clown Posse party.” Basil Smikle, a political expert and the former executive director of the New York Democratic Party, said he already viewed Kennedy voters as Trump voters “more or less.” “I think it adds maybe a handful of voters to the Trump campaign, but I don’t think it makes a significant impact,” noting that Kennedy might actually hurt Trump as a surrogate because he “comes with his own controversies.” “The one thing Donald Trump doesn’t want is to take attention away from himself by having to answer for somebody who’s endorsed him,” he told the Washington Examiner.

The New York Times called it a nothingburger, too, but the signs of panic were showing:

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The panic begins. <br>To keep Kamala in the "lead", polls will have to oversample Dems by 20%, or simply import another 10 million illegal alien voters over the next 2 months. <a href="https://t.co/GXfPuGewcy">pic.twitter.com/GXfPuGewcy</a></p>— zerohedge (@zerohedge) <a href="https://twitter.com/zerohedge/status/1827147093242474638?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 24, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

That fell apart and then they cranked up the censorship machine, trying to repress the news of Kennedy's switch itself:

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">MSNBC is not carrying the Trump speech in Arizona where RFK Jr is speaking. Instead they were talking about “toxic masculinity.” RIP, journalism.</p>— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) <a href="https://twitter.com/IngrahamAngle/status/1827131329034494366?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 23, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

It still didn't work, so then the long knives came out, starting with a few prominent members of Kennedy's family putting politics above family values:

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Of all the repellent Kennedy spectacles of the past 60 years, today's spectacle of Kennedys disavowing other Kennedys for not being good Kennedys is really the kind of false aristocratic creepiness that makes me want to, you know, drive off a bridge.</p>— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) <a href="https://twitter.com/jpodhoretz/status/1827325240944259522?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 24, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

The press carried the football, too digging up old dead cats from Kennedy's past, even though the barn door of outrage had been left open years ago:

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">A 52 year-old anecdote about RFK Jr the author held onto until now...because Trump. <a href="https://t.co/I9F9Oz3lxZ">https://t.co/I9F9Oz3lxZ</a></p>— Byron York (@ByronYork) <a href="https://twitter.com/ByronYork/status/1827114694231859448?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 23, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Not being able to get to him, they went after his wife:

Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines took more heat for her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s decisions on Friday, after Kennedy bowed out of the presidential race and endorsed Donald Trump. But her husband feels very differently about the former president, who he endorsed Trump as he blamed the media for his inability to gain traction in White House race. After he broke the news, Hines took to X/Twitter to express her “heartfelt” thanks to everyone who “so tirelessly and lovingly on his campaign”—and X users are taking the opportunity to troll her for her husband’s move.

They whimpered that Kennedy didn't love them and didn't want to talk to them, which, though he had good reason not to, wasn't even true:

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Andrew, I received your email today, and I found it quite concerning. Bobby has made several humble attempts to collaborate with you and others.<br><br>You know his intentions personally, and the division expressed in your email doesn’t help us address the concerns you mentioned below… <a href="https://t.co/wiaZT5yJTv">https://t.co/wiaZT5yJTv</a></p>— Jamel Holley (@jamelholley) <a href="https://twitter.com/jamelholley/status/1827181024901554347?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 24, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

It resembled nothing so much as this satire of Hitler panicking.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Incredible leaked video from inside the deep state war room after the Trump-Kennedy announcement. Wow.<a href="https://t.co/UPhdGk85C8">pic.twitter.com/UPhdGk85C8</a></p>— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) <a href="https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1827350856921960692?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 24, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

It's funny, because they are panicking.

Couldn't happen to a nicer nest of vicious, two-faced political vipers.

Schadenfreude much?

