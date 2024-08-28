Staff flee in droves from Meghan Markle's jelly company

Does Meghan Markle have a 'Kamala Harris problem'?

Apparently, she can't keep staff for her jam and jelly company which hasn't even launched yet, and 18 have already fled.

According to the New York Post:

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard is struggling to get off the ground as she’s having an issue finding a CEO, according to a report. The Duchess of Sussex, 43, unveiled her new business venture in March teasing its impending launch. But six months later, there’s still no release date or information about the products customers can expect to be up for sale. A source has suggested that the delay has been a direct result of Markle’s struggle to hire a CEO. “The numbers don’t lie and to have almost 20 members of staff quitting on them tells its own story,” a source told Closer of Markle’s setback. “It’s unprecedented, even for a startup.” “The brutal reality is Harry and Meghan are the toughest of taskmasters, they’re very demanding and difficult to work for and that puts a lot of people’s backs up,” the insider added.

She has a start-up and already 18 staff are fleeing? That's not much of a start. It sounds like a hellish place to work, actually. Previous reports about Markle's staff turnover have noted that they tend to hire service and public relations professionals who have considerable experience with "demanding" clients. Markle had hired a chief of staff who bailed on her after three months on the job earlier this year, and the New York Post, citing The Daily Mail reported this:

“These aren’t employees they had just found off the streets.” “Many of them are people who had previously excelled working for demanding bosses in high-performance companies and environments,” they added.

Which is pretty wretched.

Someone who needs staff ought to do their darndest to ensure that that staff is happy. But even demandingness isn't the deal breaker for these kinds of workers. Erratic-ness and caprice is what chases them out, a bad boss who changes his mind four times a day as staff scramble to make him or her happy is exactly what an employee doesn't need.

The Post, citing the Mail again, added:

“What may be most telling is that the entire time I worked there, I don’t think I heard a single current or former employee on their staff say they would take the job again if given the chance,” a source told the Daily Mail.

So here we have Meghan Markle, presenting a public picture of happiness and glamour, and behind the scenes, all is turmoil and staff misery. Which is exactly like the picture seen with Kamala Harris, who had a 92% staff turnover.

Maybe that's because Meghan doesn't do her "homework" and then blames staff for her failures that result of it. That's what staffers leak about Kamala, who can't keep staff. It might be the same with Meghan.

And the 'homework' aspect is probably pretty important for a startup business. All I can see from Markle's jelly jars is pretentious labeling with aspersions to royalty, stapled onto what should be homespun country jams and jellies from the Reagan-country hillsides of Santa Barbara. There also is no proof that those jams and jellies come from the Santa Barbara area, and even if they did, are they the best jams and jellies, brought on by years of craftmanship and experience, in order to presumably merit that regal label, or just ordinary jams and jellies with a fancy label and an inflated price?

If I wanted to taste the true taste of Santa Barbara's hills and valleys, I'd go looking for an old farm with a lot of experience in hand-crafting such a product. It's the only way to get something authentic.

But there's nothing authentic about Meghan Markle, who uses her ties to the unwilling British royal family to make bank, marketing everything is so, so royal even if it's not. We all know that she has no experience making jams or jellies, she's a Hollywood person who knows how to do Instagram pictures.

So the question remains as to whether she is in this to sell a quality product or to market herself with trinkets to sell at a premium price because they have her name on them, never mind the merit of the product.

I think we know the answer to this. That narcissism is probably why she can't staff her company any more than Kamala Harris can retain staff for her whims and wants.

Not surprisingly, both are leftists. Both put on faces of 'compassion' in public, while abusing staff in back, to the point where they get the heck out.

Kamala can get away with it because she's the 'government.' A start-up, though, such as Meghan has, cannot.

It's pretty pathetic that Meghan doesn't know the difference.

Image: Northern Ireland Office, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY 2.0 Deed