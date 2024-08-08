Solar panel program with a $1B price tag yields just a ‘small’ batch after two whole years

First it was Pete Buttigieg and the mere seven electric vehicle charging stations his agency built for the American public after three years and nearly eight billion dollars, and now it’s Kamala Harris and her “small” batch of solar panels for Puerto Rico, after two years and one billion dollars earmarked for the job.

Here are the details, from Thomas Catenacci at The Washington Free Beacon:

The Biden-Harris administration has, for years, vowed to deploy thousands of solar panels to stabilize Puerto Rico’s power grid amid regular blackouts, government mismanagement, and ever-increasing residential electricity rates. But, years after making that promise, a $1 billion program central to that effort yielded only a tiny handful of solar panels… … While the Department of Energy declined to tell the Free Beacon how many solar panels have been installed using program funds, Sunnova Energy—one of two U.S. solar firms awarded funding to oversee implementation of the program—acknowledged that just ‘a small, initial batch’ of installations have been completed across the entire island so far. The other firm, Generac Holdings, declined to comment.

Now, it turned out that Buttigieg’s progress was being hampered by big government red tape (I guess Democrats are their own worst enemy too; schadenfreude!), but Harris’s tortoise-pace is for another reason:

‘The island is in the thick of hurricane season and high temperatures, and families on the island continue to battle weekly, or in some cases daily, power disruptions,’ a solar industry expert with knowledge of the program’s inner workings told the Free Beacon. ‘We need to figure out how to move faster.’

News flash, this is Puerto Rico we’re talking about, a territory that’s basically always at-risk of experiencing an hurricane —it’s an island in the tropics for goodness’ sake! So they can’t install the solar panels, to ostensibly secure the energy grid, because the weather is far too temperamental…? In a rational world, that reality might lead someone to question the practicality of installing solar panels in a zone that’s prone to super destructive storms…but again, these are Democrats, so there’s zero expectation of sound policy or intelligent thought.

Now, to add to it, we’re constantly reminded by the crowd pushing this progressive climate change narrative (climate does change, albeit cyclically and naturally) that the economic damage of hurricanes is growing, because storms are increasing in ferocity—but surprise surprise, that’s not exactly true. Of course the increase we see in damage can largely be attributed to inflation—things cost more because the dollar is worth less—but also because of the expensive infrastructure in hurricane zones. Credit to Jack Hellner, a frequent contributor to AT who found this:

‘Hurricanes now are like fists of fury rather than giant bulldozers that come in and plow the coast,’ Mr. Bastardi said. ‘But [NOAA] won’t show the entire picture. Because if they did, people would say, ‘What the heck!’’ He said the reason hurricanes are more costly now is because of increased infrastructure along the coasts, not because of increased severity.

This goes without saying, but solar panels are very expensive, and because Puerto Rico is a small island, the entire plot of land is basically the coast.

I find few things more disturbing and vexing than listening to leftists make the most asinine assertions based on the shallowest of talking points; the first thing that comes to my mind? Continuing to claim that the Founders designed and delivered a democracy; did anyone catch this at Kamala Harris’s “rally” the other day?

Crowd at Kamala Harris rally in Wisconsin chanting, “this is what Democracy looks like.”



WRONG.



This is what communism looks like.



None of those people cast a single vote for Kamala in the Democrat primary, she was installed after the coup on Biden.



pic.twitter.com/4hZeCNNkkb — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 7, 2024

But, more relevant to the topic at hand is their insistence that the corruption/incompetence (call it what you will) we see in federal programs like this solar panel welfare is because “capitalism” doesn’t work; another news flash, but this is both fascism, a “free” market with rigid government control and involvement, and socialism, or massive and expensive social programs (both to corporations and people) paid for by the taxpayers. The problem is leftism, not freedom.

Now, I’m not arguing that the money should be spent on solar panels in Puerto Rico, in fact quite the contrary, but merely pointing out how utterly incompetent and corrupt the Democrats are, and that there really doesn’t seem to be an end in sight—you can’t fix stupid, greedy, and evil!

