So Kamala's gone loudly Indian-American and she can't bring herself to condemn anti-Hindu atrocities in Bangladesh

When Kamala Harris switched her identity from Indian-American to black, (and back again), for the sake of winning elections, President Trump called her out on it, and the pushback from Kamp Kamala was fierce.

I suppose it's understandable, given that people can have mixed ancestry, but Trump was right in calling her out for being a chameleon when she's in front of voters.

After all, she's pandered to Indian-American voters in the past, doing a 2019 cooking segment with actor Mindy Kaling, who is Indian-American. She wasn't terrible in that one, but she admitted she never cooked a dosa, either, which is kind of basic.

It's known that she does do 'fake' for the sake of pandering to voters. That was obvious enough when she told a radio host she smoked pot because: "Are you kidding? Half my family's from Jamaica," (giggle, giggle), prompting an unsolicited statement of disapproval from her Jamaican father who noted that proper Jamaicans never said crap like that.

Politico noted it and it was brutal:

“My dear departed grandmothers (whose extraordinary legacy I described in a recent essay on this website), as well as my deceased parents, must be turning in their grave right now to see their family’s name, reputation and proud Jamaican identity being connected, in any way, jokingly or not with the fraudulent stereotype of a pot-smoking joy seeker and in the pursuit of identity politics,” he wrote. “Speaking for myself and my immediate Jamaican family, we wish to categorically dissociate ourselves from this travesty,” he added.

If she were actually about being authentic, she would know that.

Bottom line, she's pretty phony on identity matters. Whatever sells to the crowd.

Which brings us to Bangladesh, where foreign-policy maven Kamala has absolutely nothing to say, now that Muslims are out slaughtering Hindus.

Here's the Biden-Harris administration in action, according to Daniel Greenberg at Frontpage magazine:

Karine Jean Pierre certainly has nothing. Q Secondly, over the weekend, several Hindu American groups held a protest march in front of the White House urging the president that he should be taking some steps to stop the atrocities against Hindu Americans — Hindus in the Bangladesh. And, also, two of the Hindu lawmakers, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Shri Thanedar — who both are from the Democratic Party — they have also written letters to the administration seeking their help in stopping atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh and other minority groups. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, look, we’re going to continue, certainly, to monitor the situation. I — I don’t have anything else to — to add — to say beyond that. But when it comes to any type of human rights issues here, the president is always — has been very consistent in speaking loud and clear in public and also privately. Don’t have anything — and he’ll continue to do that, but don’t have any specific engagement to speak to at this time. KJP can’t bring herself to condemn the abuses. Neither can Kamala, America’s first “Indian American” Senator. But just ask her to condemn Israel and she’s got plenty of material.

Kamala hasn't said anything either and didn't she yuk it up about Indian-American heritage with Mindy Kaling, as well as on other occasions, particularly when President Trump brought up her chameleonic identities?

This is Indian heritage, Indians are being slaughtered by Muslims in Bangladesh, Indians and Indian-Americans are very concerned, as they should be, and she's not saying a thing. Her administration is demurring on the matter too.

And we all know why this sort of thing is going on: Because Harris wants to pander to the Muslim vote, in places like Dearborn, Michigan, and maybe keep the Muslim rioters from spoiling the coronation during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next week. These voters automatically cheer when atrocities are committed against 'infidels,' and they're certainly doing that now.

It's a heck of a bad way to run foreign policy, which a president must do, basing all decisions about even basic right-and-wrong matters on which fanatics will be annoyed.

This is not complicated. The slaughter of Hindus in Bangladesh is an outrage and if she had a lick of leadership in her, Indian-American or not, she would condemn it.

That she doesn't tells us mountains.

Image: Screen shot from Kamala Harris video via YouTube