Recovered document on October 7 paragliding invasion shows Hamas routinely practiced plan under guise of ‘civilian’ activities

Fox News published an exclusive report by Benjamin Weinthal detailing the discovery of a “military plan” document, obtained by the Israel Defense Forces, which revealed that the paragliding invasion on October 7, 2023 was largely successful (slaughtering over 300 festival attendees) because the Hamas terrorists had been practicing and running through their plan under the guise of “civilian” activities.

Here’s an excerpt, from Weinthal’s item out today, with the emphasis being mine:

The Hamas document, originally in Arabic and translated into English and reviewed by Fox News Digital, shows how the terror group was looking to exploit its wider use. ‘The sport should be developed so that the paragliders become motorized. Areas where the sport can be exploited from a military aspect: Landing behind enemy lines, as part of a silent infiltration across the border using paragliders,’ it read. The document continued, ‘This can be done using silent launch positions. Camouflage of military experiments and training. Reducing costs through the dual use as civilian experiments. Opening the possibility of utilizing civilian activity in other sports that can benefit military activities. Gaining benefits from foreign information obtained through civilian activities.’

What are the greater implications of this information?

Well first of all, how many bad actors are here, in the United States right now, engaged in “civilian” life as they plan a horrific attack against innocent people? What immediately comes to my mind is the explosion of Chinese migrants, the “fastest growing” demographic coming across at the border, “practicing their shooting skills” in rural and remote areas across America. Are they just exercising some newfound freedom, or is something more sinister happening? What about the Jordanian nationals who got caught trying to breach a military installation in Virginia, posing as “Amazon subcontractors” when questioned by security? How many third world Muslims with third world Islamic mindsets and attitudes are now incorporated into our public school systems, government jobs, and private sector with insider knowledge about security measures and “activities”? Before anyone takes issue with this, don’t forget that devoted jihadists will use and sacrifice their own children for the cause, out of cowardice, or as human shields (Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi). Also, don’t forget a would-be ISIS terrorist was recently hired to be venue security for a Taylor Swift concert, but was caught before he was able to carry out his plan with his accomplices.

The second major implication is that it just goes to show that Arab Palestinian “civilians” cannot be trusted, as they’re infiltrated by Hamas terrorists—clearly they were operating from within Gaza—but the question is by how much the Gazan “civilian” population has been infiltrated by Hamas jihadists posing as non-combatants. Fifty percent? One hundred percent?

