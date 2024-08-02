Punch girl win fight

I have a question for Madam VP Kamala Harris: Do you support the Biden-Harris Title 9 revision allowing men to compete with women? Well, if yes, then what do you think of what we saw at the Olympics? Let's take a look:

An Algerian boxer who was deemed to have male chromosomes won a fight in the 66-kilogram women’s division at the Paris Olympics on Thursday. Imane Khelif defeated Italy’s Angela Carini after Carini abandoned her match. The fight lasted all of 46 seconds before Carini went to her cornermen to call off the fight. Khelif celebrated the win while Carini was left in tears. After the fight Carini, was heard yelling to hear coaches in Italian questioning the fairness of the bout. She then broke her silence about why she abandoned the match. "I got into the ring to fight," she said, via Italy’s ANSA. "I didn't give up, but one punch hurt too much and so I said enough.

Once upon a time, a man who hit a girl like that was arrested and probably thrown in jail. Today, he gets to win a boxing match.

Where we do go from here? In the short run, these fights will continue. In the long run, maybe watching this travesty will remind people that men and women are different. Maybe watching a girl boxer quit after 46 seconds will drive home the point that this was not a fair fight.

