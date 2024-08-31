Profiles in Courage, 2024

In 1956, then Senator John F. Kennedy purportedly wrote a book entitled Profiles in Courage which won a Pulitzer Prize due, in large part, to the advocacy of his powerful father.



Kennedy wrote about eight senators who had defied their political party’s platform and followed their consciences instead, consequences be damned. Controversy remains as to who actually ghost wrote the book, but Kennedy never gave credit to any other contributor.



Much has been bruited about the now defunct presidential candidacy of Robert F Kennedy, Jr. and the thuggish behavior of the Democrat Party to which he had originally been aligned. But the Democrats displayed an evil intent far graver than their attempts to keep him off various state ballots and now, ironically, refusing to drop his name from those ballots.



As the son of an assassinated presidential candidate and the nephew of an assassinated president, that the Democrat party refused to give presidential candidate RFK, Jr. security until President Trump was almost assassinated is astonishing. Were they hoping history would repeat itself? Where was their empathy? Where, indeed.



It was incredibly brave for RFK, Jr. to go out and campaign, knowing that his Dad and Uncle were both murdered in the name of freedom, and that he too could have been murdered at any time. Moreover, he absorbed the vitriol of his extended family, which by the way is mostly living off second-hand glory merely by virtue of their DNA. What have any of them done or contributed lately?

When RFK, Jr. dropped out of the race and endorsed President Trump, critics raged that his Dad, Bobby Kennedy, was turning over in his grave. Wrong!



Bobby would be applauding his son, as would his uncle, JFK. RFK, Jr., while not being a U.S. senator, displayed the same raw courage as those revered eight senators did: he defied norms, stood up to the bullies, and forged his own destiny. By RFK endorsing Trump, Harris’ candidacy has been deflated like an old balloon. And the once gloried “Kennedy Clan” are yesterday’s news.

Image: Gage Skidmore