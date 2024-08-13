President Trump’s ‘day one’ blitz

It is common knowledge that the Democrats plan to steal the 2024 election and, failing that, to bog Donald Trump down with lawfare so that responding to the litigation absorbs all his time and energy, leaving nothing to devote to the problems our nation faces.

That backup plan means that, if Trump can overcome the cheating factor, he faces an enormously-serious “day one” problem. What he intends is a first day in office that is devoted to facing our nation’s extraordinary number of existential-level crises. Instead, he’ll be hijacked dealing with the flood of lawfare litigation that the enemies of our nation will file beginning from the moment the election is called. However, there’s a lot that President Trump can do on his first day back in office to stop our nation’s bleeding and start its healing.

Image: YouTube screen grab (edited).

Because we can see the “day one” crisis coming from far away, Trump should already have a plan to steal a march on the “day one” lawfare avalanche. He cannot wait until he’s sworn in and then start trying to push back. The moment he’s sworn the oath of office, he should forego the usual celebrations and hot-foot it back to the Oval Office. Once there, he needs to issue a blitz of simultaneous orders and communiqués setting a new course and pace for the nation, continuing as may be necessary into the wee hours of the first morning.

At a bare minimum, this blitz must include inter alia the following:

1. Restoring our military power by firing all of the DEI people in the Pentagon and replacing them with warrior leadership. As the Commander-in-Chief, he has the power to do this.

2. Immediately issue executive orders sealing the border and setting in motion the round-up and deportation of illegal aliens.

3. Remove and replace all the top tiers of the bureaucracy. Again, as the big boss, he can fire everyone on the first day and immediately begin the process of replacing them. Yes, there will be lawsuits, but action first, lawsuits later.

4. Issue a blizzard of executive orders putting a stop to all climate change initiatives with the executive’s control and reinstating every policy possible that will restore America’s energy independence.

Given that the election is on Nov 5, 2024, and the inauguration on Jan 20, 2025, Trump and his trusted advisors would have nearly three months as president-elect to get all the elements of that blitz organized and prepared for launch immediately after taking the inaugural oath. This can be done, and it must be done if our republic is to survive.