Politico’s propaganda machine tries to prop up Kamala’s immigration credibility

Over 60% of Americans believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction, with the open border driving much of that feeling. Politico, which pretends to be a political news outlet but is actually a Democrat party mouthpiece, is trying to make Kamala seem as if she’s one who can fix the border. To do this, it’s deleted the last 3.5 years to point to Kamala’s tough talk about cartels when she was California AG. The Democrats’ problem, though, is that her record there was just as dismal as her stint as the White House’s border czar.

On March 24, 2021, the AP proudly reported that Biden, in response to the huge influx of illegal aliens that had instantly appeared once he entered the White House, had placed the American border into Kamala’s portfolio:

President Joe Biden has tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the White House effort to tackle the migration challenge at the U.S. southern border and work with Central American nations to address root causes of the problem. [snip] “When she speaks, she speaks for me,” Biden said, noting her past work as California’s attorney general makes her specially equipped to lead the administration’s response. [snip] Harris is tasked with overseeing diplomatic efforts to deal with issues spurring migration in the Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, as well as pressing them to strengthen enforcement on their own borders, administration officials said. She’s also tasked with developing and implementing a long-term strategy that gets at the root causes of migration from those countries.

Three months later, Kamala made one quick trip to a part of the border through which few illegal aliens were traveling and another quick trip to Latin America, where she talked tough. And that was it. Those were the overt efforts Kamala made to deal with the influx of illegal aliens pouring over America’s southern border.

Since Kamala took over at the border, we know that 12 million people have illegally entered America. However, as Donald Rumsfeld would have said, those are the known knowns. It’s doubtful whether the administration can even guess at (or is willing to try to guess) the known unknowns. I would say that the true number of people who have sneaked into this country falls into the “unknown unknowns” category and may well equal or even exceed the number that the Harris-Biden administration welcomed in.

Kamala Harris is either incredibly incompetent...or this is what the Harris-Biden administration wants. After all, the administration is rushing through citizenship ceremonies at an unprecedented rate before the election. Also, across America, Democrat secretaries of state are frantically trying to prevent voter roll purges that would clean out the innumerable illegal aliens registered to vote.

Now that Kamala is the candidate, though, Democrats must hide her record, and Politico thinks it knows how: In a weekend essay, it’s dumped the past 3.5 years into an Orwellian memory hole. Instead, it’s claiming that Kamala’s years as a California prosecutor mean that, in the future, she really has the knowledge and the chops to fix that border problem. No fooling. It’s that blatant:

Kamala Harris learned a lesson about the border early in her career. It’s paying off now. As California attorney general, Harris found common cause with law enforcement in cracking down on transnational gangs.

Showing just a little bit of shame, the article opens by acknowledging that Kamala’s support “for tougher border enforcement” is “recent.” You think?

According to the hagiographic essay, when Kamala ran for California attorney general in 2010, she promised to be a tough-as-nails scourge to the drug cartels crossing into California. The article then says that she assembled a team and that “[t]hose efforts paid off” when she got reelected as AG and then as Senator. Interestingly, though, what’s missing from the loving essay is any evidence that she made a difference when it came to the cartels.

According to the essay, Kamala published a report about cartels and met with other state AGs. She engaged in diplomacy with her Mexican counterparts. A few people even praise her efforts.

The truth, though, comes at the end of the essay: She got nothing done. She couldn’t change state border laws and, it seems, had no effect on the cartels. After all, if her actions had caused a change, the essay would have touted it loudly and repeatedly.

Instead, a 2014 article I found reports that things got worse on Kamala’s watch:

In 2012, US federal forces identified Mexican drug trafficking organizations operating in at least 22 cities and nearly all counties in California (see map below). They also found 18 street and prison gangs in the state had ties to these groups, the California Attorney General’s Office (OAG) stated in a March report (pdf – see attached below). In Texas, all of the four gangs identified as “Tier 1” for their size and threat level, as well as many “Tier 2” gangs, maintain relationships with Mexican cartels, according to the 2014 Texas Gang Threat Assessment from the Department of Public Safety or DPS (pdf). The California OAG reported gangs have now grown to take on roles as enforcers, drug sellers, arms smugglers and money launderers for the cartels. In turn, they get to buy their drugs in bulk from the major organizations, thus allowing them to bypass the middlemen and receive up to 50 percent discounts on wholesale drug purchases. Similarly, the Texas report found gangs were involved in drugs, weapons, cash and people smuggling for the cartels, as well as contract killings.

To summarize, Kamala ran for California attorney general in 2010 and again in 2014 on an anti-cartel platform. Cartel activity increased. In 2021, Joe Biden explicitly made Kamala responsible for addressing what Americans saw as a dangerous crisis at the border. Following that appointment, 12 million illegal aliens streamed into America.

There’s no amount of lipstick that Politico can put on this pig. Kamala is either utterly ineffectual or complicit, and that was as true in California as it has been for America as a whole.

Image: A migrant caravan (mostly young men) heading to Kamala’s border. YouTube screen grab.