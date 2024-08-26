Political earthquake: Trump and RFK Jr signal the end of the Democrat party

There was a time only a few decades ago in the '70s and '80s when politics wasn’t as divisive in that the other side could at least admit what they were and what they wanted to do. A time when it was Democrat or Republican instead of left versus right and we weren’t that far apart from each other. We could disagree without being disagreeable and still be friends.

But unless you’ve been living under a rock, or only getting your news from the national socialist media, you know that’s all changed. These days the un-Democrat party has gone so much to the dark side of red (as in communistic red) that they have to work constantly to keep it hidden. And you are having to go into full damage control mode when Comrade Kamala reveals too much. But consider that all of what is going on right now should be seen positively for the cause of individual liberty.

RFK, Jr.’s campaign suspension, Trump endorsement, and speech, along with the freedom illusion projected at the DNC (a.k.a., commie con) and their dire direction off a cliff are all signposts of a dying political party.

There is the bad news in that the national socialist media is marching in goose step with the un-Democrat party, so it’s going to be up to the pro-freedom community to spread the word to counterbalance the commies.

Now, consider the seismic shift referenced in the headline of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. announcing on Friday that he is suspending his campaign and endorsing Donald Trump. Even though many conservatives disagree with RFK, Jr., his epic speech made some exceptional points, particularly about what used to be the Democrat party:

I attended my first Democratic convention at the age of 6 in 1960, and back then, the Democrats were the champions of the Constitution and of civil rights. The Democrats stood against authoritarianism, against censorship, against colonialism, imperialism, and unjust wars. We were the party of labor, of the working class. The Democrats were the party of government transparency and the champion of the environment. Our party was the bulwark against big money interests and corporate power. True to its name, it was the party of democracy. As you know, I left that party in October because it had departed so dramatically from the core values that I grew up with. It had become the party of war, censorship, corruption, big pharma, big tech, big ag, and big money. When it abandoned democracy by canceling the primary to conceal the cognitive decline of the sitting president, I left the party to run as an independent.

These days, it’s now the un-Democratic party and it works day and night to come up with new ways of shredding the Bill of Rights – all in the name of ‘safety’ or diversity. Starting with free speech, the common-sense human right of self-defense, due process, etc.

They used to be the ‘party of labor, of the working class,’ and now they’re the party for the rich. Just as we’ve already pointed out the far-left ruling class has been running this scam called collectivism (or communism, fascism, Leninism, Maoism, socialism, etc.) in which the ruling cabal redistribute wealth – to themselves – but some still fall for it. It makes those folks running those ‘Nigerian Prince’ rackets look like real amateurs. Just vote for us and we’ll give you free health care and $25,000 for a new home, while they promise to go after grocery stores for 'Price gauging (sic).' The grandiose promises always seem too good to be true to those who are informed, and somehow, it’s only the ruling cabal that ends up with yachts and multiple homes, go figure.

The dramatic and recent changes in the Un-Democrat party have been such that most of their supporters are unaware of what has happened.

EXCLUSIVE MRC POLL: Most Dem Voters Don’t Know About Harris’s Radicalism.

The famous economics book The Road to Serfdom by Friedrich Hayek from 80 years ago is eerily prophetic on today’s circumstances in that one side running for the highest office in the land isn’t talking to the press, or providing interviews or setting out their policy agenda:

What is promised to us as the Road to Freedom is in fact the High Road to Servitude. For it is not difficult to see what must be the consequences when democracy embarks upon a course of planning. The goal of the planning will be described by some such vague term as ‘the general welfare’. There will be no real agreement as to the ends to be attained, and the effect of the people’s agreeing that there must be central planning, without agreeing on the ends, will be rather as if a group of people were to commit themselves to take a journey together without agreeing where they want to go: with the result that they may all have to make a journey which most of them do not want at all.

It is even more curious that while they are concealing their move to the far left reaches of the political spectrum, they are co-opting the liberty language of the pro-freedom community. So, while they are going full authoritarian, they pretend to be freedom-oriented. That means they know their ideas won’t sell and they have to fake being far-right.

It’s all a grand illusion, and they feel confident in it with the media as their marketing arm. Except that scams, magic tricks, and illusions can only take them so far. Van Jones has already expressed concern that Comrade Kamala isn’t way ahead with the steady onslaught of positive media coverage.

The un-Democratic Party is stuck with their far-left radicals, and they can’t hide them forever, and the political earthquake of the RFK, Jr. moves means that normal and sane people are moving away from them. The DNC’s marketing arm is doing all it can to push their candidates, so when Comrade Kamala starts sinking, there’s nothing they can do. There is only one way for them and it’s down.

D. Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.