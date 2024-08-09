Peking Tim

Some of us remember that President Nixon resigned 50 years ago. He is known for the "Nixon to China" moment. Wonder when we will begin talking about the Walz to China moment soon. There are certainly a lot of moments to talk about.

As the story goes, Walz had a lot of contact with China. Here is the story:

With the United States and China engaged in a heated trade war, the US-China Peoples Friendship Association (USCPFA) scheduled its national convention in Minneapolis. Minnesota’s soybean trade made it China’s best leverage against President Trump’s tariffs and the regime was fortunate to have one of its own in the governor’s residency. Gov. Tim Walz was the highest ranking elected official with the broadest ties to China. And so it surprised no one when the US-China Peoples Friendship Association listed him as one of its speakers at the convention alongside notable Communist influence operation figures. Earlier that year, Walz had gone on a foreign trip to Asia along with his Lt. Gov: leaving no one in charge of Minnesota. While the trip was ostensibly undertaken to find alternative trading partners to China, it was actually a propaganda move to stir up opposition to Trump’s trade war. In September 2019, Gov. Walz returned claiming that the state’s farmers ‘remain in desperate need of a U.S. trade deal with China.’ “There’s just no substitute for 1.6 billion consumers who are hungry to get our China trade negotiations normalized,” he claimed. And next month in October, it was time for the USCPFA convention. While the USCPFA represents itself as an alliance of ordinary citizens seeking better relations, it had started out as a Communist front group. Revolution magazine wrote that “Communists, members of the Revolutionary Union (and later the Revolutionary Communist Party) were instrumental in the formation of the earliest local Friendship Associations in 1971 and played a significant role in the creation of the national association and in the building of locals across the country.”

Wonder if Tim learned Chinese? He certainly had lots of reasons to do so.

Along with his wife, the tire smoke lady, Walz formed a company to bring Chinese students to Minnesota. Did they take them to Twins games? Or maybe the Timberwolves because the NBA is popular over there.

We understand that Tim and the Mrs. went to China every summer through 2003. Once in Congress, he went back often and seemed eager to promote China's agenda in the U.S.

So maybe Governor Walz has to do another press conference after he explains his military service and the fires in Minneapolis.

Image: AT via Magic Studio