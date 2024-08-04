Now Kamala is being allowed by the press to run from the basement just like Biden did in 2020

Kamala Harris hasn't done any press conferences or sit-down interviews.

She says she will debate Trump any time, yet when he offers a debate with the nearly same rules, on September 4, she runs and hides

Here are some simple questions the media should ask her, if they get a chance but won't, because they really don't care.

Will you accept the election if Trump wins or will you challenge it like Democrats did in 2000, 2004, and 2016?

Since you supported Biden's changes to Title IX, do you support men beating women to a pulp in the women's boxing matches at the Olympics?

Would you support a 15-week limit on abortions like Trump and most of the world or do you support unlimited abortions like China and North Korea?

Why haven't Democrats codified abortion laws when they have had complete control of the government several times in the last fifty years?

Does the Supreme Court or any court have the right to make laws or change the Constitution?

Hasn't it always been a blatant lie to call Roe v. Wade a "law" or Constitutional "right" when it was just a court ruling?

You complain that J.D. Vance would support Trump on everything. Can you tell the public where you took a stance on anything Biden did?

Why didn't you oppose all of Biden's executive orders opening the border if you support secure borders?

Why didn't Democrats pass strict border laws when they had complete control of the House, Senate, and White House in 2021 and 2022 since you blame Republicans for all the illegals coming across?

Do you still support lawless sanctuary cities and states?

Why didn't you apologize to border guards after falsely accusing them of "whipping" people?

Do you still support health care for illegals and Medicare for all? If not, why not, since you say it is a right?

Do you believe unelected bureaucrats should have the ability to issue unlimited regulations or do you think Congress should be responsible like the Constitution says?

Do you think a president has the right to dictatorially pay off student loans or does the power of the purse reside in Congress as the Constitution says?

Do you think poor and minority children should have freedom of choice of what schools to go to or should they be forced to stay in schools that perform poorly?

Didn't the media and others spread intentional lies for years that Trump colluded with Russia with no evidence?

Did you have any evidence that then Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh did anything wrong when you sought to destroy him?

Should Joe Biden have gone to trial for illegally handling and taking classified documents for fifty years? If not, why not?

Shouldn't Biden quit lying about what Trump said at Charlottesville to gin up racial hate and violence?

Do you think it was proper that Biden took Hunter around the world collecting kickbacks and then lying that he had no involvement in Hunter's business dealings?

Isn't it disgusting that the media, Biden, the FBI, and 51 former intelligence officials intentionally lied about Hunter's laptop as they interfere in 2020 election?

Why do you and Biden continually lie that you inherited an economic disaster when the economy was growing rapidly when you took over?

Isn't it a fact that crude oil prices took off as soon as you were elected because you have said you want to stop producing oil? Don't those high prices contribute greatly to oil-producers Iran and Russia which allows them to fund wars and terrorism?

Do you really believe that changing to electric cars, school buses, and appliances will change the temperature and the climate? Do you have any scientific data that supports your beliefs?

I am sure that people could come up with thousands of more questions to ask Kamala but none will be asked. Instead the public will be gaslighted with pure propaganda about how great she is.

Sadly, most of the media and many voters don't care how extreme, destructive and radical that Kamala and other Democrats are. They seem willing to have the United States commit suicide from within.